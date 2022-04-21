A sport has newfound popularity across the nation and here in Waukesha County, and its name has a ring to it — pickleball.
According to USA Pickleball, pickleball grew in 2021 to 4.8 million players in the United States with a two-year growth rate of 39.3% — from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2022 Topline Participation Report released in February 2022. The SFIA report also proclaimed pickleball to be the fastest growing sport in the U.S.
What does pickleball look like? Picture a hybrid of ping pong, tennis and badminton — said Paul Barbour, Lake Country Pickleball Club member.
According to USA Pickleball, the sport is played in a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center. The game is played with a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles.
According to Barbour, Lake Country Pickleball Club started in April of last year at the Westover Park courts in Oconomowoc by a group of players with a long history of pickleball expertise. The club has already grown to have around 250 members. They’ve since worked to fundraise for even more courts — with a planned development approved in Oconomowoc, which is expected to arrive this summer. The Common Council approved the construction of a $417,659 10-court pickleball complex at the new Northeast Regional Park on Whalen Drive.
Dale Boschke, member of the Pewaukee pickleball league at Wagner Park, said he plays the sport every day. Boschke also highlighted the history of the sport. According to USA Pickleball, the sport was created by three enterprising dads in 1965 because their children were bored with their usual summertime activities.
In the city of Waukesha, Mona Bauer, customer & administrative services manager at the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said the city offers pickleball at Banting Park, Lowell Park, and soon, Buchner Park. In total, the city hopes to have 24 pickleball courts open by summer.
“Pickleball is a national trend and we’ve been lucky having a great volunteer group that has been instrumental in helping us schedule classes and programs and teaching things for people,” she said. “With our upcoming activity guide, we are not only offering pickleball for 18 and older adults, but we also have youth pickleball lessons that are coming, and open play.”
Kelli Yogurst, Hartland recreation director, said they have seen a lot of growth.
“It’s social, it can be competitive or it can be laid back, it doesn’t require running like tennis does, you can play it year-round, indoor or outdoor, and I think most people, when they start learning how to play it, they can pick it up pretty quick,” she said.
Adam Young, Muskego recreation specialist, echoed many of the positives on Yogurst’s list. Muskego courts are located in Lions Park.
“We’ve had a pickleball program in town for I’d say, seven years, and it’s been nothing short of increasing every season,” he said. “We average around 200 enrollment each season. It’s our largest adult program in the community.”