Tom Fredrich is an underwater treasure hunter. For 20 years, the scuba diving hobbyist has been combing the soft, murky bottoms of Oconomowoc’s Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake in search of bits and pieces from the past.
“When I’m diving, it’s dark and I’m just feeling around with my hands in the sand and muck. I find a lot of old metal stuff, fishing reels, broken pieces of china and bottles. People who would come here in the late 1800s from places like Chicago and New York would bring everything with them and sometimes I’m lucky enough to find some really neat things that they left behind,” he said, looking out over Lac La Belle from its eastern shoreline.
Sometimes, Fredrich comes across intact glass and stoneware bottles under the muck. His favorites include the aqua long-neck glass soda and mineral bottles with wooden stoppers manufactured by Otto Zwietusch, who ran the largest soda water distributor in Milwaukee in the 1870s-’80s.
“I dive about 20 times a summer and have spent about 100 hours underwater just in this area. I have lived in Oconomowoc my whole life and it’s pretty interesting to find little bits of history. Every bottle has a story to tell,” Fredrich added.
On May 21, Fredrich was diving about 20 feet off of the Veterans Memorial Park shoreline when his fingers felt something very different under the silt.
“I slipped into Lac La Belle for my first dive of the year in the area where the mail boats used to come across from Fowler to Lac La Belle, just behind the war memorial. I came across this flat metal plate. It was very dirty, and I was trying to wipe it off, but I knew right away it was something very special,” he explained.
After a little cleaning, Fredrich was able to read the intricate engraving on the rectangle brass plaque: “Princess of Oconomowoc Wis.”
“I’ve found lots of really cool and interesting things, but this was different. This had a story to tell. It gave me one huge clue — her name! I thought, ‘Was this the name of a mail boat, or a steam launch or maybe even a yacht?’ It must have been made for someone pretty special. It’s incredible to find something this old underwater, with a story that has yet to be told,” he said.
A piece of local history
Wanting to learn more about his discovery, Fredrich reached out to local history buff Lauri Muffler. The Oconomowoc resident is a member of the John S. Rockwell Questers Chapter #721. Her interest in keeping the history alive in her community also inspired her to create the Oconomowoc Area Then and Now Facebook page.
“I was so excited when Tom showed me what he found in Lac La Belle. I started doing some research and discovered some great history about Henry Howey Shufeldt who owned a 40-foot steam launch named ‘Princess’ which was often seen on Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake. I’m still trying to find a picture of his boat,” she explained.
According to the book “Oconomowoc Barons to Bootleggers” written in 1999 by Barbara and David Barquist, “Henry Howey Shufeldt (1834-1906) made a fortune as a Chicago distiller. In 1867 he built a four-story Queen Anne villa named ‘Anchorage’ after purchasing the lake frontage from Joseph Fowler. The road is still called Anchorage, but the estate is gone.”
With the arrival of rail transportation during the mid-1880s, Oconomowoc and its myriad lakes became a popular summer destination for high-society vacationers seeking to escape the heat and big-city pollution of Milwaukee, Chicago, St Louis, and other Midwestern metropolises. Oconomowoc was soon coined the “Newport of the West,” as luxury resorts and grand summer estates dotted its lakeshores.
In the early 1880s, Shufeldt was known to have discovered a mineral spring on his property. The entrepreneur fashioned a pipe that ran from his estate, along the bottom of Lac La Belle into Oconomowoc where the spring water was bottled and sold in Chicago.
Shufeldt is also credited for bringing golf to Oconomowoc after he created a nine-hole course on the back acres of his estate, which led to the acquisition of more land and the incorporation of the Country Club of Oconomowoc, at Lac La Belle in 1896. More than 125 later, the Club at Lac La Belle is one of the oldest courses in the country.
“Finding old bottles and other artifacts never gets old, and I’ve made some lifelong friends in the process. And then once in a while you find a true piece of local history,” Fredrich said. “In 20 years of diving, this is the coolest thing I’ve ever come across and it was just waiting on the bottom of Lac La Belle for over 100 years until I found it.”