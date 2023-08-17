122 years ago Aug. 30, 1901
The following, clipped from the Eagle Quill, was very courteously credited to the Enterprise.
F.D. Bradley lost a horse Thursday afternoon. The animal went into the lake at the back of the bakery and getting beyond its depth, was unable to get out. Some men went to rescue the animal with a rope with a noose at the end, and throwing it about its neck, and proceeded to drag it to shore, but in doing so killed the horse by choking. As a matter of fact, the above did not appear in the Enterprise and should have been credited to the Free Press.
56 years ago
Aug. 3, 1967
Warrants for the arrest of three persons, one an adult, and the other two juveniles, may be issued this week on the charge of burning a sailboat and pier at the Joseph Weix, Sr. home at 345 N. Woodland Lane.
An intensive investigation of the incident, which happened in the early part of July, has been made by the state fire marshal and is scheduled for completion this week.
The boat belonged to Grant Krueger. It was filled with gasoline taken from the Willard Neh’s residence and then set on fire at the Weix pier.
Charges will be filed in Waukesha as a state case.
90 years ago
Aug. 4, 1933
Some farmers will receive more money for their barley than others next fall simply because of harvesting and threshing methods because immature or green barley must be harvested when it is ripe because immature or green barley does not produce desirable malt. Threshing also must be done so that there are no broken, skinned grains because that injures the value for malting purposes. These are the timely suggestions made by B.D. Leith of the Agro-economy department, University of Wisconsin.
“There is a very natural tendency for farmers to cut barley on the green side in order to prevent shattering” said Mr. Leith. “However, green or immature barley is not good malting green, so those raising barley for the market should let the fields ripen just as fully as possible without too great a loss from shattering.”
72 years ago
Aug 9, 1951
Can You Label Human Beings?
A label on a can of beans is your guarantee that always you can be sure that what you buy will be the same in quality, flavor and consistency as you bought before. You can be sure that a labeled automobile will be made to the same standards and specifications as the other cars of the same make. Labels identify things and services — but how can we honestly and consistently label people?
Here is a man who works in a manufacturing plant at a machine.
What label should we pin on this man? He works with his hands, so we must pin the laborer label on him. But just a minute, he has been thrifty so he owns his own home, carries life insurance and has laid claim to some shares of stocks and some bonds. His money has helped to finance, business and industry. So we must label him a “Capitalist.”
However, during a year’s time, he hires dozens of workers to do jobs for him. Every time he or any of his family pays money out-of-pocket to someone else to do a piece of work, he is an “Employer” — so that label goes on, too.
But he would not be a worker, capitalist or an employer were he not also a “Consumer.”
53 years ago
Aug. 17, 1970
An attorney for Kaleidoscope apparently plans to file a federal suit against the City of Waukesha on behalf of the Milwaukee underground newspaper.
Atty. William M. Coffey of Milwaukee will be filing the suit because of attempts by the city to discourage street sales of the paper, according to Charles DeWar, 20, of 333 Arlington Ave. DeWar said he talked with Coffey over the weekend.
Coffey was not available for comment this morning on the exact type of legal action he plans to take.
A spokesman for Kaleidoscope also indicated this morning that the paper would take legal action against the city.
“It’s a matter of timing,” said Dennis Gall, one of the editors, “We’re not going to take this sitting down.” He did not elaborate on the type of action to be taken.
DeWar and about seven other youths distributed free issues of the paper Saturday at the Five Points after a 17 year old youth was arrested Tuesday for selling Kaleidoscope without a permit. Charges against the youth were later dropped.
46 years ago
Aug. 17, 1977
Two more barns burned in Waukesha County overnight, bringing the total to seven in the past 11 days.
Six of the fires — including the two Tuesday night — are being investigated for arson by the Sheriff’s Department.
One — which occurred Aug. 9 on Busse Road in Pewaukee Town — was investigated by the state fire marshal that found no evidence of arson.
The fires Tuesday were in Waukesha Town on Highway F and in Genesee Town on Highway D. The one in Waukesha Town was the third in as many nights fought by that volunteer fire department.
That latest fire destroyed a barn and required help form the Big Bend-Vernon Fire Department. No animals were lost and “there was nothing really in the barn,” according to Asst. Fire Chief Martin Cinkosky.
Cinkosky issued a warning to farmers: Watch out for anything unusual; write down the license plates of automobiles that seem suspicious.
Also on this date:
Aug. 17, 1807 — Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat began heading up the Hudson River on its successful round trip between New York and Albany.
Aug. 17, 1863 — Federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
Aug. 17, 1915 — A mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)
Aug. 17, 1945 — The George Orwell novel “Animal Farm,” an allegorical satire of Soviet Communism, was first published in London by Martin Secker & Warburg.
Aug. 17, 1978 — The first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.
Aug. 17, 1982 — The first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
Aug. 17, 1987 — Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
Aug. 17, 1988 — Pakistani President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq and U.S. Ambassador Arnold Raphel were killed in a mysterious plane crash.
Aug. 17, 1998 — President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was “wrong,” and criticized Kenneth Starr’s investigation.
Aug. 17, 1999 — More than 17,000 people were killed when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Turkey.
Aug. 17, 2004 — At the Athens games, Romania won its second straight Olympic gold medal in women’s gymnastics; the United States took silver while Russia won the bronze.