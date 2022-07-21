OCONOMOWOC — Outlier Events is partnering with the Lake Country DockHounds to bring Mac & Cheese Fest to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Mac & Cheese Fest will take place on Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m. with VIP early access at 3 p.m.
The event will be hosted by Outlier Events and the Lake Country DockHounds. Outlier Events also hosts a number of other popular events across the midwest including Donut & Beer Fest and Taco & Tequila Fest.
Mac & Cheese Fest will feature local restaurants' take on macaroni and cheese. Festival organizers encourage wackiness when coming up with their food selections so you may see anything from mac pizza to a cheesy donut and everything in between. Visitors can expect various games, live music and other entertainment as well.
All ages are welcome to attend Mac & Cheese Fest, and children 12 and under receive free admission with a paid adult and individual tokens can be purchased once inside the festival.
Ticket options will include a $55 VIP Mac & Beers admission with one hour early entry and 10 macaroni and cheese samples as well as 10 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples, a $40 VIP "Just the Mac" admission with one hour early entry and 10 macaroni and cheese sample tokens, a $40 General admission Mac & Beers option with seven macaroni and cheese samples and five beer/hard cider samples of your choosing and a $30 General admission "Just the Mac" with seven macaroni and cheese samples.
All tickets come with souvenir cups, lanyards and keepsake sporks.