OCONOMOWOC — For the second time in two consecutive mayoral races, Mayor Bob Magnus has defeated challenger and alderman Lou Kowieski.
Magnus earned 57% of the votes, or 2,548 of them, while Kowieski took 43%, or 1,950 votes.
Unofficial results were posted late Tuesday and neither could immediately be reached by phone.
The two first faced off in 2020 when then-mayor Dave Nold decided not to seek reelection. Magnus emerged victorious with 45% of the votes compared to 31% with Kowieski who ran as a write-in candidate after the Wisconsin Elections Commission removed his name from the ballot for insufficient signatures. A third candidate, Alderman Kevin Ellis, took 24% of votes in that race.
Magnus told the Enterprise in March that he would continue to maintain a non-partisan office to encourage a healthy and thriving community.
“We need unity and the understand and support of our neighbors now more than ever,” he wrote at the time. “We need common sense, solid communication, deep listening and respectful discussion to be priorities.”
Magnus, a practicing veterinarian, pointed to his track record of navigating two years of a global pandemic and said fiscal conservatism is a tool to combat economic challenges.
“This is accomplished through thoughtful, detailed assessments of our city assets, liabilites and ongoing operating costs coupled with strategic planning for the years ahead.”
Magnus said he wants to continue growth while maintaining Oconomowoc's “small-town charm.”
“We must focus on the values of our existing community, control costs, and promote positive, smart growth and development.”
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Bob Magnus (i)
|2,548
|56.6%
|Lou Kowieski
|1,950
|43.3%
|Write in
|6
|01%
|Total Votes
|4,504
Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 (100%)