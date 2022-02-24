For the last 50 years, generations of women dedicated to serving their community through the Oconomowoc Junior Woman’s Club have understood the power of gathering for good.
In 1971, it started with the shared desire to do better and over the years has grown into an active service club with the mission “to better the local, state, national and world community through service, charity, cultural and educational opportunities.”
The Oconomowoc Junior Woman’s Club (OJWC) is federated under the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), the oldest and largest volunteer organization for women internationally. GFWC OJWC members are involved in a wide variety of fundraising and hands-on volunteer projects that have made a difference in their community and earned national recognition.
Janine Haar joined the OJWC as a way to meet other women when her family moved to Oconomowoc and is currently serving as the organization’s president.
“Being a part of the Oconomowoc Junior Woman’s Club is an opportunity to do something for others. I like helping to enrich other people’s lives and to give back. The community recognizes the value of what we do and celebrating 50 years shows that what we’re doing is worthwhile,” she said.
In 2021, OJWC members volunteered nearly 4,000 service hours supporting 28 club and community projects, and fundraising efforts benefitting charitable and advocacy organizations in the local community and beyond.
Over the years, OJWC members have inspired successful grassroots projects that have positively impacted their community, including the Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts that just celebrated its 50th anniversary this last summer, the Imagination Station fully accessible, community- built playground, and many others.
The group is also committed to sharing the spirit of what it means to serve with young people of all ages by providing opportunities to engage in volunteer projects that are meaningful to them and follow their interests.
Missy Kimball has been a member of the OJWC for 14 years.
“I have made so many wonderful friendships in this club and throughout the U.S. with my involvement in the GFWC. It’s a support system – we’re supporting our community and we’re there for each other. We help with meals and send flowers and cards. We are helping other women shine,” she added.
Recently OJWC members gathered to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary. OJWC member
Kelly Witkowski wrote, “It was a night of friendly faces, fabulous food, and fellowship! Is there anything that feels better than celebrating 50 years of motivated women doing great things for their community?”
50 & Fabulous
The GFWC Oconomowoc Junior Woman’s Club will host its annual fundraising auction Tuesday, March 1, at First Congregational UCC of Oconomowoc, 815 S. Concord Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auctions begin at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s theme will be “50 & Fabulous” to honor OJWC’s recent 50th anniversary. The event will include live and silent auctions with items made or donated by club members, local businesses, and supporters of OJWC. There will also be door prizes, and complimentary appetizers, desserts, and beverages.
There is no fee for attending the event, but guests are encouraged to bring a donation for the Oconomowoc Food Pantry. The group will be collecting toothbrushes, sandwich/quart sized baggies, boxed potatoes/boxed mashed potatoes, shampoo/conditioners, and canned soup. Attendees who bring donations will be provided extra entries for door prizes.
Donations of homemade items, gift certificates and more for the auction will be accepted through Feb. 25.
For more information, visit www.gfwc-ojwc.com or contact OJWC.events@gmail.com.