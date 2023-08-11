VILLAGE OF SUMMIT — A man suffering from a mental health episode was rescued from Lower Nashotah Lake on Thursday afternoon.
The Western Lakes Fire District and Village of Summit Police Department were dispatched to Lower Nashotah Lake in the Village of Summit for a water rescue on Thursday. A man had gone into the lake and was suffering a mental health emergency.
Western Lakes staff and law enforcement officials attempted verbal communication to get him back to shore. The man continued to swim further away and was showing signs of exhaustion. This was done simultaneously as rescue resources were being deployed from North Cedar Ridge Road and Delafield Road.
WLFD personnel and the Oconomowoc Police Department were able to commandeer a paddle board and pontoon boat to get out to the man. At that point, first responders were able to convince the individual to hold onto the boat.
The District launched a rescue Zodiak with divers to assist with rescue efforts. Upper Nashotah Lake only has a small private launch, and access through a channel. This is one of the more challenging lakes for these types of incidents. Due to low water levels Marine 5 was unable to navigate the channel to the lake.
The Zodiak was able to bring the male to shore where he was assessed by EMS. He was transported to a local hospital.
“We would like to thank the residents that allowed first responders onto their personal boats to assist with this rescue,” WLFD said in a release.