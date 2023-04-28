VILLAGE OF SUMMIT — A section of eastbound I-94 was closed Friday morning in the Village of Summit due to a large marsh fire, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.
The fire initially broke out at about 9:20 a.m. As of 11:20 a.m., the fire is still active.
The exact location of the fire is near Lower Nemahbin Lake between Highway P (Exit 283) and Highway C (Exit 285) just off the shoulder of I-94.
Traffic on the interstate is being diverted to the shoulder so fire crews can safely operate and extinguish the fire.
It is recommended that anyone traveling in the area take an alternate route.
It is unknown at this time whether this was a sanctioned burn.