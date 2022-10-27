McAleer was a mentor to many

DELAFIELD — Former Delafield Mayor Edmond “Ed” McAleer, 75, died on Sunday after over a three-year battle with GI junction carcinoma. Described as a good listener, extremely wise and a great mentor, McAleer left his mark while serving the city for 14 years.
McAleer was mayor from 1994 to 2002 and again from 2008 to 2014. He served for a total of seven terms. He was later appointed to the Police Commission in 2017.
As the longest-lived mayor in the city, people seemed to light up when they saw him and greeted him with all the respect in the world, said his wife of 49 years, Kelly McAleer.
“He was just a wonderful man, and he turned my life around,” said Kelly. “I’ll just love him forever.”
Michele DeYoe, who was Delafield mayor for four years and an alderwoman for eight, said McAleer played a huge role in mentoring her before she took over as mayor in 2014.
“He was a wonderful mentor and he was a great mayor, and I think that he served the city and the citizens over his 14 years of service very well,” said DeYoe.
McAleer included DeYoe in things he was working on and appointed her to the Plan Commission, according to DeYoe. He also introduced her to people and brought the historical aspects of how business ran in the city and what transpired in the past.
“It was beyond a political relationship; it was friendship,” said DeYoe. “I learned a lot from that man. He gave me a lot of good advice, and it served me well when I became mayor.”
City Administrator and Public Works Director Tom Hafner developed a similar relationship with McAleer.
“He was a positive factor in my career development, and he’s really the person who saw a lot in me and put a lot of confidence in me,” said Hafner, adding that McAleer was the one who asked him to consider taking both the city administrator and public works director positions at the same time.
According to Hafner, McAleer always believed in less government and trying to consolidate, which is essentially what he did with Hafner’s two positions.
Lynda Holton, Delafield resident of 26 years, has been an active citizen advocate and knew McAleer through his service to the residents.
In 2006, Holton and her husband Gerry put together a group to fight a proposed development. After four years of fighting and help from McAleer, they were able to stop it.
“He was such a well of knowledge, history, experience and wisdom,” said Holton. “Without his assistance, I’m not sure we would have been as successful as we were.”
Holton described McAleer as the guardian at the gate of Delafield, adding that his vision and love of the city kept him going while serving the citizens every step of the way. “He helped change the direction the city had been going in,” said Holton. “I’m really proud to know him, work with him and very grateful.”
Active advocate
According to Alderman Tim Aicher and Lake Country Fire and Rescue Chief Matt Fennig, McAleer was an advocate and instrumental in the 2009 and 2010 merger between the Lake Country Fire Department and Delafield Fire Department.
“His leadership was instrumental in the creation of that,” said Fennig. “His vision for what the fire service delivery model would look like will have a forever legacy on the citizens and the fire departments in western Waukesha County for the foreseeable future.” Aicher witnessed McAleer’s work in coordinating an effort to get the public safety building done along with the new city hall and library.
“He was really good at having a very deliberate and transparent approach to getting things done,” said Aicher. “He was not afraid to put things to a referendum and let the people decide on things. He wasn’t someone who wanted to be a dictator; he was very much into bringing people together to listen to them.”
Family and friends are invited to visit at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., in Hartland, from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday. The funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home.