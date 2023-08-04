OCONOMOWOC — The body of a Milwaukee man who disappeared under the surface of Lower Nemahbin Lake on Tuesday night was found Thursday morning following a search that occurred over three days, authorities have announced.
The man, in his 50s, lived in Milwaukee. Authorities have not identified him yet, as they are working on notifying his next of kin, Western Lake Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said.
Bystanders on Breezeland Road called 911 just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to report multiple people in the lake calling for help. Authorities said the man and two children, about 8 and 10, were on a kayak in the lake when it flipped, causing them to fall off into the lake. The children were wearing life jackets and were able to grab onto the kayak to call for help. The man was not wearing a life jacket, and never returned to the surface, authorities said.
Lower Nemahbin Lake has a maximum depth of 36 feet, and the man’s last known location was in an area ranging from about 5 to 23 feet deep. Divers and sonar equipment had to contend with heavy weeds and poor water visibility, DNR Lt. Drew Starch said.
Bowen started Thursday’s press conference by “sharing our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the victim involved in this incident on behalf of the Western Lakes Fire District, Summit police, Wisconsin DNR and all responding agencies that assisted. At this time our community and those involved are grieving after the incident that occurred on Aug. 1.”
Personnel from the WLFD, the state Department of Natural Resources, Summit Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department worked until about 10:30 Tuesday night to try to find the man, and spent another 12-plus hours doing so Wednesday before suspending the search at dusk. The man was found about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. It was unknown what caused the kayak to flip over, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor, Summit Police Chief Michael Hartert said.
Starch said the incident underscored the need for people to wear life preservers whenever they are on the water. For every floating vessel on state waters, one life preserver per occupant is required to be on board, with a throwable life preserver also mandated for motorized vessels larger than 16 feet in length, he added.
“The main message given in this specific event is the importance of having a personal flotation device with you or a life jacket. Wearing a life jacket does save lives. More than 90% of boat fatalities related to drowning incidents involve the victim not wearing a life jacket,” he said. “The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources strongly encourages all the public members out there to wear life jackets when they are out boating and recreating.”
Starch added that inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes. Beyond life preservers, other equipment such as fire extinguishers and first aid supplies also can assist in the event of emergencies, as well as knowing the weather, planning trips when out on the water and sharing that with others so they know where you are also are suggested, he said.
“In some incidences it’s really easy to find missing victims. In this case we had a lot of difficulty with challenges out there the lake bed, the topography of the bottom of the lake being one of the issues, the steep inclines and drop-offs can affect how we get our sonar readings back to us,” Starch said. “In this particular case we had the heavily weeded areas, our sonar cannot penetrate the thick weed beds, so if there is a victim within those heavy weeds they can be not visible on our sonar. Again, water visibility was another factor with our divers down there and our remote operated vehicle that we have as well has a camera system on it, and with that limited visibility it makes the search efforts very difficult.”
Bowen said as many as 50 people from the various responding agencies were on the scene Tuesday night, with about two dozen working on the search Wednesday and Thursday. He added that with advances made in the past year in hiring personnel at the WLFD, it meant the department was able to staff both the search effort and other operations, and the nine-minute response time, in which responders had to hook up rescue boats and deploy them, was “very positive.”
Starch said the remotely operated vehicle used in the search was the same one used to find two drowning victims in Lac La Belle last year, and two victims of a plane crash who were found in Lake Winnebago last month.
Hartert said authorities did receive a report from an adult at the scene that the victim may not have known how to swim, and that is a “very critical factor” in the ongoing investigation.
The Sugar Island boat launch was closed to the public during the search, although lake and island residents were allowed access to their things, Bowen said. He added other lake residents were respectful of the perimeter set up around the search area.
“Again a very tragic event for our community, the family and friends of the victim, also our first responders. We thank the community for their support. As Chief Hartert said, the lake residents avoided the lake on their own. It was tremendously helpful to our effort to not have the lake stirred up and worry about the safety of our rescue divers and swimmers while they were in the water,” he said. “The community banded together and during times of tragedy, it’s very heartfelt and appreciated.”