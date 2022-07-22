OCONOMOWOC - Authorities said they are working to recover the body of a man who is believed to have drowned in Lac La Belle Thursday night, according to Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen.
Lac La Belle
Bowen said a 911 call was made at 7:18 p.m. Thursday after a man in his 30s jumped off a pontoon boat and did not resurface. It happened near the middle of the lake, Bowen said.
Passengers aboard the man’s boat were being interviewed by police, according to Bowen.
Portions of Lac La Belle were blocked off Friday as the search continued, and the City Beach boat launch in Oconomowoc remains closed until further notice.
A concert at City Beach tonight has also been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the Oconomowoc Police Department.
The Town of Oconomowoc Police Department is leading the investigation. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Western Lakes Fire District are assisting.
The Town of Oconomowoc Police Department could not be reached for comment Friday.