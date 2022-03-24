Moroni challenging Schellpeper for Oconomowoc District 2 seat

OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will have two races on spring election day, April 5. In District 2, Alderman Charles Schellpeper is being challenged by Andrew Moroni. Jennifer Aultman Kloth is challenging Alderman John Zapfel for District 4.
We asked each candidate what makes them a good fit for the position and what their priorities would be for the council.
Answers were limited to 75 words. Some responses have been edited to meet length requirements.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a good fit for the role?
Moroni: I grew up in Oconomowoc, I’ve seen incredible development in the city of Oconomowoc in recent years and want to be a part of important initiatives in the city. I have over 15 years of sales management and budgeting experience and I believe this experience will make me an effective leader and alderman.
Schellpeper: I’m running for re-election because District 2 deserves an alderman who‘s an effective community advocate, loyal and accountable to the residents. If you want an alderman who delivers on his promises and has intimate knowledge of the issues facing our community, then vote for me. If you want an alderman who will spend countless hours each week listening to your concerns and fighting to protect your interests, then you should vote for me.
If elected, what are your priorities for the city?
Moroni: Public accessibility and safety are my top priorities for the city, which includes supporting our police and first responders and working cooperatively with other municipalities in the Western Lakes Fire and Rescue District. Within the new development downtown and in Pabst Farm area we need to promote accessibility to our residents and guests, creating a great environment for the future.
Schellpeper: Instead of making more promises, the incumbent should explain whether they’ve made good on past promises. I’m proud to say, “Promises made, promises kept” and here’s how: Thoughtful growth – voted to approve the Olympia Fields project to eliminate blight, but voted against height exemptions for high-rise buildings. Fiscal responsibility — passed two consecutive balanced budgets. Public safety — added three patrol officers to the force; purchased new patrol rifles and body cams for each sworn officer.
What programs or initiatives are most important to you? Of those priorities, what should the city focus on and why?
Moroni: Some major initiatives that are important to me are the Fowler Lake and Lac La Belle protection rehabilitation districts, in order to maintain our beautiful lakes which promote a vibrant community. Our new sports and recreation facilities and Olympia Fields development will be future assets to the community. Overall the responsible use of tax payer dollars should be the focus of the city. Putting our residents first in everything we do.
Schellpeper: What’s most important to me is irrelevant. What’s most important to the people I represent is what matters. That’s why I will advocate for initiatives that stakeholders in our community have repeatedly asked for such as: (1) Working with WLFD to get the staffing our community needs to keep our families and property safe; and (2) Reconstructing City Beach Boat Launch to provide additional accessibility to Lac La Belle while alleviating downtown parking and traffic issues.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.