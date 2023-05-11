TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — One person has died in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Highway P (Brown Street) and Highway K in the Town of Oconomowoc Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m., according to Kristen Wraalstad, Town of Oconomowoc chief of police.
An early investigation shows a motorcycle was traveling westbound on CTH K when a truck traveling eastbound on CTH K turned northbound on CTH P and struck the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured and was cooperating with the investigation.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Wisconsin State Patrol responded for crash reconstruction. Assistance was provided by city of Oconomowoc Police Department, Delafield, Chenqua Police Departments, Western Lakes Fire District and Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.