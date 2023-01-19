OCONOMOWOC — Several years of efforts by residents of the Historic Isthmus District are coming to fruition as the John and Lavinia Rockwell Park is beginning to take shape. But to complete the project, additional funds are necessary.
When a plot of land became available between Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake, area residents highly contested its development and argued the original proposal for condos would not fit the look and feel of the neighborhood. They wanted it to become green space.
“This is not only going to be a walking park that adds to the experience of walking around the lake,” Frank Both said. “But also a place to watch sunsets, fireworks on both lakes and portage from Fowler to Lac La Belle.”
Chris and Frank Both spearheaded fundraising efforts to bring that idea to fruition and in 2020 began the work. Coupled with a $450,000 assist from the city they were able to raise the funds to buy the land and complete Phase I of the project.
“We are now anxious to get those (additional) funds in a timely matter so the project can continue without a lapse,” Chris said. “We are hopeful that Phase II will quickly follow Phase I. Which doesn’t give us a lot of time to continue raising money.”
The fundraising goal for the city-approved Phase II is not completely known as it is dependent upon the finalization of the contract bids, but Chris said she thinks it will come in around $600,000.
The work that is underway began in late fall 2022 and should be completed by late spring when the ground is thawed and dried out. Phase II has the go-ahead from the city but is still dependent on raising the additional funds.
“We are hopeful that the park will be completed by the Fourth (of July) so people can watch the fireworks,” Chris said.
The park features are likely to include a boardwalk that abuts Lac La Belle, a gathering area or “front porch,” paved sidewalks, restrooms, restoration of a boathouse and a dry stream for rainwater runoff. Since kayaks are a frequent sight on the lakes, there are plans to build ADA accessible portage ramps on both lakes.
The Boths are hopeful that the final design of the park will also include a drop-off circle as parking in the area is limited.
After a bidding process that included a second attempt, Janke Contractors was awarded the work for Phase I or the grading of the land and building a seawall. Frank said the Janke bid came in just under half a million dollars.
Steve Janke and Mike Rausch from Janke Contractors said they recently poured the kayak landings on both lakes, but they added that work will cease within the next week. The work will resume when the weather cooperates.
“As long as Mother Nature is on our side, we should be done within a month to six weeks from when we start back up,” Janke said In the early days of the project the Boths formed a group called “Build a park at 517,” but did not have a means to collect the donations. The city stepped up to help until a solution emerged. This led to the formation of The Friends of Oconomowoc Parks and Trail and now those that donate can get tax deductions off the money they give to the project.
Frank said the city has been a partner through the entire process. They allowed residents to put up fundraising signs to create awareness about the project. But it is the residents that helped bring this to reality, the Boths said.
“We have one donor that was just incredible,” Chris said. “He said the pleasure of its existence will be our immediate joy, but the gratitude of our foresightedness will be our legacy.”
The project’s completion is visible now to the Boths. The vision they have is a passive park without a playground or basketball park.
“The park we see is a place for walking, for looking at the lakes, watching sunsets and sunrise,” Chris said. “A place to enjoy the beauty of nature.”
Donations can be made through the FOPT website located at https://www.oconparksandtrails.org/.