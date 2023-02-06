TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched Monday afternoon to a two story single family house fire on Mill Street in the Town of Oconomowoc, according to a press release by the Western Lakes Fire District.
The initial call to report the fire was made by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the chimney and eavestrough. The neighbor also went to the house and tried to alert the homeowners, but no one had answered.
While WLFD units were responding around 3:39 p.m., the homeowner returned home. Upon opening the door, flames were seen on the first floor of the home. Law enforcement also reported seeing flames through a basement window.
The first units to arrive knocked down the fire on the main floor and basement. A partial floor collapse of the first floor above the seat of the fire had occurred. The fire had extended to the second floor, and secondary crews were able to extinguish the fire on the second floor.
Mutual aid was requested from the Merton Community Fire Department, Hartland Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department and Lake Country Fire Department.
Crews remained on the scene until 6 p.m.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters at this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Since the power had been shut off at the house, the well pump was inactive. According to WLFD, before leaving, crews filled the water troughs for the homeowner, so the cattle had plenty of water to drink.