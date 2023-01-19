OCONOMOWOC — After months of number crunching, line item-by-line item reviews and deliberation, Oconomowoc Area School District officials are moving forward on a planned pair of April referendum questions that total $75.45 million.
On a 4-1 vote, the School Board on Wednesday agreed to place a $38.65 million referendum question on the ballot, asking for voter approval for a series of facilities improvements at Oconomowoc High and Ixonia Elementary schools via general obligation bonds.
The same 4-1 vote also was cast for a separate $36.8 million referendum question, seeking authority to allocate the funds for a number of projects at OHS, including construction and renovation of art, music and commons space.
Board members Jessica Karnowski, Neal Ninmann, Sandy Schick and James Wood cast the “yes” votes, while board member Bill Thiel was the dissenter. Board members Jason Baumann and Matt Carrico were not present at the meeting.
Prior to voting on the pair of referendum questions, the board heard from a number of parents and community members who offered up varied views on the district’s referendum plans.
Ixonia resident Andy Maduscha said he was pleased the district has included the town’s local elementary school in one of the two referendum questions. Ixonia Elementary has been grappling with space constraints in recent years, with two classrooms held in temporary trailers, or modular facilities.
“It’s come a long way, and it needs more,” Maduscha said of Ixonia Elementary School.
Carrie Downes is president of Band Aids, a parent volunteer group that assists the high school’s band program. Downes spoke to the board in support of improvements to the music rooms within OHS that stretch back to the 1960s.
“It’s definitely time to make some improvements for our band program,” Downes said. “It was just so exciting to see how many of problems could be solved. The possibility of upgrading this is very much needed.”
The board’s majority vote came on the heels of a community survey last month that gauged respondents’ support for specific projects.
The nuts-and-bolts, high priority infrastructure improvements at OHS and IES fared better in the survey than the OHS art, music and commons space proposals. Because of the disparity, board members opted to split the questions in two.
Thiel, explaining his “no” votes, said he only would support placing a question on the April ballot for some of the high-priority ticket items at OHS — including boiler work. He advocated for tapping money set aside in a specific fund within the district budget for the IES expansion project.
“To me, we risk this important thing by adding Ixonia,” Thiel said, referencing OHS’ boiler project.
Wood, the School Board’s president, said he was comfortable moving forward with both referendum questions, based on the survey results that came in.
“It is in the hands of the people,” Wood said of the questions.
With the referendum questions set in stone, district officials will plan information sessions in the months ahead to share details with residents about the referendum.