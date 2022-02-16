OCONOMOWOC — Dr. Michael Sereno has been selected as the new Oconomowoc Area School District superintendent.
In an announcement Wednesday morning, the district said Sereno's contract will be formally approved tonight at the School Board meeting.
According to the Wednesday press release, Sereno is currently employed as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Elmbrook Schools.
His first day with the OASD is scheduled for July 1.
A total of 29 candidates applied for the superintendent position, and three finalist candidates toured district facilities and met with community stakeholders last week.
The search process had been ongoing since October.
"Because of our committed efforts as a community, I believe we have selected an excellent district administrator, Dr. Michael Sereno, who we all believe has the skill set to lead us forward to UNRIVALED," wrote Board President James Wood in the press release. "Welcome to the Oconomowoc school community, Mike!"
The current interim superintendent, Dr. Kristen Taylor, has been serving in the role since former superintendent Roger Rindo left the position last year. Taylor said she will resume working as the district's human resources director once Sereno takes over later this year.