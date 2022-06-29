OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School District will not pursue legal action against a woman or her political organization for making comments the district considered defamatory.
The district said Alexandra Schweitzer, president of the local political organization No Left Turn in Education-Wisconsin, has engaged in a defamatory campaign using false information that it characterized as mischaracterizing and misleading.
The issue is centered on a number of books that OASD students had access to. Those books contain material some people consider age-inappropriate like sex gender orientation. The district said the books are no longer available to its students after concerns were raised last year.
In February, Schweitzer appeared before the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Education to criticize the district for using the publications; additional information was also spread through the No Left Turn in Education website and newsletters.
In response to Schweitzer's commentary, the district sent a cease and desist letter in May. The letter said Schweitzer was knowingly spreading misinformation about the district and said her activity constituted defamation; she was asked to retract her public statements.
Schweitzer refused to comply with the district's request in a letter from her attorneys earlier this month, and the story gained widespread media attention.
On Monday, the district said it will not pursue legal action.
“We consider this issue closed, and we do not anticipate any further comment on this matter,” the district website said in a post on June 28. “Please know our district is committed to moving forward, continuing to deliver on a high-value education for students and our community.”