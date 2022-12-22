OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years.
As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons and restaurants and the H. Lorleberg Company.
Established in 1870, Lorleberg’s occupied the center building at 131 N. Main St. until 1970, when it moved to 900 E. Wisconsin Ave. Celebrating its 152nd anniversary, the hardware store is considered to be the oldest retail business in Oconomowoc.
More recently, the buildings held other businesses, including Schulte & Sons Heating, The German Bar, AJ’s Pub and others. Its south-facing wall even offered a blank canvas for a gigantic public art mural depicting scenes from Oconomowoc’s bygone era.
Local history buff Laurie Muffler has spent years researching and compiling facts and tidbits about buildings and landmarks throughout the Oconomowoc area. Her interests in keeping the history alive in her community inspired her to create Oconomowoc Food and History Tours and the Oconomowoc Area-Then and Now Facebook Page.
“My goal is to keep the history alive in our community. The buildings on North Main Street were the first buildings that went up in Oconomowoc. I don’t have the means to rehabilitate or save these old buildings, but I can research the history and take photos, and help keep the memories of what was there and what made us a great community alive,” said Muffler.
Full circle
Last Tuesday, the Common Council approved a redevelopment agreement for the block of buildings located at 125-131 N. Main St., which city officials deemed blighted earlier this year.
In the spotlight for more than year, the redevelopment plan for a five-story mixeduse project submitted by Rockwell Partners, LLC, and MSI General was given the green light to officially move forward.
Razing the more than 140year-old buildings has been scheduled for this week, with the goal of the site being cleaned up by Christmas.
On Dec. 10, more than 20 firefighters from Western Lakes Fire District had the rare opportunity to conduct training exercises in and around the condemned buildings.
“Very rarely do we get the chance to train on structures built so long ago and located in a downtown area. They’re unique in their construction and have different hazards and challenges. We were able to work with different saws and practice how to cut through the roof in a safe way,” explained Alex Konen, Western Lakes Fire District division chief of training.
Interestingly, according to historical references listed in “Oconomowoc Barons to Bootleggers” written by Barbara and David Barquist, the community’s first Oconomowoc Volunteer Fire Department was formed in 1878, “after citizens had to watch helplessly as the People’s Store, Simmons Paint Shop, Wegener Saloon, Lorleberg Hardware … as well as all other buildings on Main Street were destroyed by a huge fire.”
Today, 144 years later, the well-known block of buildings located on Fowler Lake and the Village Green has provided one last service for its community.
“Most of the buildings in downtown Oconomowoc were built in this same time period, so it was great for us to get this type of training. We learned a lot of interesting stuff,” Konen added. “We’re grateful for the Rockwell Group for allowing us this opportunity before demolition starts.”