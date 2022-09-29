OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will consider a deer management strategic plan Oct. 4, according to Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus.
The Committee of the Whole previously discussed the topic with no motion on Sept. 6. The proposal would allow hunting on certain city owned land to control and manage the abundance of deer that are in the city limits. The current ordinance does not allow for deer or small game hunting on city lands.
The police department reviewed the city of Oconomowoc ordinance, reviewed other municipalities ordinances and spoke with the Department of Natural Resources.
The police department recommends the creation of two zones on city property. Zone 1 is defined as city land bordered by the Wastewater Treatment Plant on the north, Interurban Trail to the east, the Oconomowoc River to the west and the conservatory to the south (34.8 acres). Zone 2 is city land bordered by the Oconomowoc Industrial Park West on the North, Oconomowoc River on the east, River Bluff subdivision on the west and Orchards at River Bluff to the south (27.38 acres), according to online meeting documents.
The hunting would be limited to bows, crossbows and other similar items. No guns allowed. Other restrictions include no permanent tree stands and no overnight temporary tree stands. No cutting of trees or brush will be allowed and permission to retrieve a deer from private property is required.
Property owners refusing to give volunteer hunters permission to collect culled deer from their property will be responsible for tagging the deer, delivering the deer head to a DNR Chronic Waste Disease testing site, and for donating culled deer either to private individuals or a food pantry, or otherwise disposing of the culled deer.