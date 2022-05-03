OCONOMOWOC — Tonight, the Common Council is set for a first reading to potentially repeal a ban on concealed carrying weapons within municipally-owned buildings during its 7:30 p.m. meeting.
Alderman Matt Rosek told Conley Media in March that he would be bringing the issue up to the council.
“It’s our right to bear arms,” Rosek said at the time. “...And not one of our public buildings have metal detectors, so there’s nothing preventing someone who is illegally carrying” from bringing a concealed gun into city buildings.
The issue is scheduled after the Protection and Welfare Committee considers potentially recommending repealing the ban earlier in the day.
If the city’s current concealed-carry ordinance is repealed, people with valid concealed-carry permits would be allowed to have a concealed gun in city-owned buildings except the Oconomowoc Public Library and police department, according to city documents.
City documents indicate that eight of the nine city department heads — most of whom work inside the affected buildings — said they were neutral on the issue.
City staff also conducted a survey of 32 other municipalities they’ve looked at to help make other determinations. According to that survey, 17 of those places do not allow for concealed carry in public buildings, two allow for it and 13 couldn’t be determined based on ordinances posted online.
Waukesha is among the two which permit concealed carrying within city buildings.
Short-term rentals may soon require city permitting
The council is also scheduled for a first reading of a proposed code to regulate online short-term rental marketplaces like AirbnB and Vrbo.
If passed, a new section in the city’s bylaws would be established, according to City Clerk Diane Coenen. City documents say those regulations would determine responsibilities of property owners or managers and to protect the stability of areas within Oconomowoc, among other provisions.
An application and $100 fee would need to be submitted through the City Clerk’s office in order to host short-term rentals; a yearly renewal with an associated $50 fee would also be required for each property, city documents show. The Finance Committee is slated to meet earlier in the day to consider recommending the ordinance to the council.
If approved by the council, owners of those rentals will continue to need a Wisconsin Tourist Rooming House license and a seller’s permit from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, according to Oconomowoc Accounting Manager Hannah Brasch. The city already collects room taxes from those short-term rentals, Brasch said.
Short-term properties renting less than 10 nights per year, according to city records, would be exempt from the proposed permitting process.
Bob Duffy, economic development coordinator, wrote in a memorandum that city staff recommends adoption of the ordinance, and a second reading of it should be waived to immediately adopt the law.