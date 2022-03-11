WAUKESHA — The man who pleaded guilty to a June 2021 crime spree and manhunt in Oconomowoc has been sentenced to 25 years, including 12 years of initial confinement and 13 of extended supervision.
Kaia Mueller, 45, of Delavan was ordered to serve those terms consecutively.
Prior to sentencing, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow told Mueller that while he had proven to be cooperative and truly remorseful after his arrest, his history of drug addiction — and the crimes he committed while on drugs — makes him a threat to the community.
She likened Mueller to the famous literary character Dr. Jekyll, who would transform at times into the violent and unpredictable Mr. Hyde while on drugs. “You’re like two different men,” Dorow told Mueller. “But ... it’s still who you are.”
Mueller was arrested in Sauk County on June 30 after robbing a bank and stealing two cars in Oconomowoc June 29 in an effort to repay drug debts, according to prosecutors and the defense.
Dorow called the incident a “nightmare” for the Oconomowoc community.
The prosecution and defense both said Mueller was given hundreds of dollars of cocaine for free by his co-defendant Malachi Eli-Joseph Thorne-Gray, 21, before Thorne-Gray provided Mueller with a pistol and dropped him off in Oconomowoc to obtain money for repayment on June 29.
Mueller would later brandish the pistol during an attempted carjacking, a successful carjacking and a bank robbery before driving away in a stolen car, crashing it, fleeing and escaping arrest for roughly a day.
Prior to Dorow’s comments and sentencing, Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Randy Sitzberger said Mueller was coerced by Thorne-Gray with the lure of narcotics.
Once Mueller was apprehended by police and sober again, he came to regret his actions and even helped police uncover evidence that would ultimately be used against him and Thorne-Gray, according to Sitzberger.
“Mr. Thorne-Gray came into (Mueller’s) life and preyed upon him,” Sitzberger said.
He offered his own monster analogy — Sitzberger said Mueller was the Frankenstein monster and Thorne-Gray was his creator, Dr. Frankenstein.
Mueller’s defense attorney, Stephen Govin, spoke of Mueller in a similar light, as a caring family man when sober, but unpredictable and potentially dangerous when on drugs.
Govin said Mueller had “slipped back” into his cocaine addiction in April, a few weeks before the crimes were committed.
According to Govin, Mueller had relapsed and opened a “line of credit” for cocaine with Thorne-Gray, and on the morning of June 29, that credit was “due.”
“That’s when this episode began,” Govin said.
For the majority of the hearing, Mueller sat quietly at the defense table. Several times, he appeared to dry his eyes with shackled hands.
“I am heartbroken I have caused others pain and suffering,” Mueller said during the meeting. “I will work for the rest of my days to make amends.”
Thorne-Gray’s sentencing is today at 2 p.m.