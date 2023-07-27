OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Police Department is investigating a battery-operated camera that was found inside a porta potty at Bender Beach, 910 N. Lake Rd., on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a police department press release, the camera was found secured inside the toilet and was visible when the seat was lifted. The camera was confiscated by police who are now analyzing it.
After the incident, the Oconomowoc Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department made a check of all of the city bathrooms and porta potties.
“The city will continue to monitor the public bathrooms and encourages all businesses that have a public restroom to be vigilant in the inspection of hidden devices,” reads the release. Additionally, the police department encourages the public to keep an eye out for cameras that are installed in public bathrooms and other public areas.
If a device should be located, the Oconomowoc Police Department should be contacted at 262-567-4401.