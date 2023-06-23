OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Police received a report on Thursday evening of a suspicious person in the area of the Imagination Station at Roosevelt Park at 4 p.m.
The caller reported a suspicious person offered her 5-year-old child a sucker to leave with him.
The caller did not see the person, and police have not received other reports.
A limited description was provided.
The suspicious person was described as “a big kid” wearing a black shirt and jeans, and carrying a backpack.
Surveillance video is being reviewed.
Residents are encouraged to call the police as soon as possible when suspicious behavior is observed.