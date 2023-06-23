Police_car_vehicle_light_bar_daytime_TNS_FILE_03.18.2022
Fernando Salazar

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Police received a report on Thursday evening of a suspicious person in the area of the Imagination Station at Roosevelt Park at 4 p.m.

The caller reported a suspicious person offered her 5-year-old child a sucker to leave with him.

The caller did not see the person, and police have not received other reports.

A limited description was provided.

Get daily updates from the Oconomowoc Enterprise sent directly to your email inbox.

The suspicious person was described as “a big kid” wearing a black shirt and jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Surveillance video is being reviewed.

Residents are encouraged to call the police as soon as possible when suspicious behavior is observed. 