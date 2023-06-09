OCONOMOWOC — On April 21 and this past Tuesday, City of Oconomowoc Police Department investigated thefts from cars in the parking lots of Planet Fitness, Burn Boot Camp and Anytime Fitness.
The suspects entered the cars after smashing the car window or entering into locked vehicle, police said.
The suspects stole numerous purses, wallets, money and laptops that were in plain sight.
On April 21, seven vehicles were broken into by forced entry at Burn Boot Camp, 1061 Summit Ave., and Anytime Fitness, 1288 Summit Ave., according to Oconomowoc police.
City of Oconomowoc Police Capt. Brad Timm said the break-ins happened between 5:25 and 6:05 a.m., and all of the victims' vehicles had either a purse or a wallet in plain view. The windows were smashed and the items were taken.
The department encourages all people to keep their valuables with them at all times.
“This is an ongoing investigation, but the suspects are believed to be a gang from out of state. The City of Oconomowoc Police Department are following up on several leads, police said.
If anyone has information they are encouraged to call the police.