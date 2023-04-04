OCONOMOWOC – A pair of school funding referendums were on the ballot for the Oconomowoc School district and in the April 4 election voters approved one and denied the other.
The referendum that passed will see $38.65 million in funds that will go toward facilities improvements at Oconomowoc High and Ixonia Elementary schools via general obligation bonds.
The district, which crosses into neighboring Dodge and Jeffereson Counties, saw a vote total of 8,466 in favor (55 percent) and 6,868 votes against (45 percent) for referendum number one.
The second referendum that did not pass was for a separate $36.8 million in funds to be allocated for a number of projects at OHS, including construction and renovation of art, music and commons space.
The no votes came in at 8,422 (55 percent) with the yes vote total coming in at 6,851 (45 percent). This total also includes voters in Jefferson and Dodge Counties.
Referendum number one or the $38.65 million referendum is planned to include a number of facilities-related enhancements at Ixonia Elementary and Oconomowoc High schools. In the case of Ixonia, the funding would create six new classrooms and remove the two temporary modular classrooms.
The $36.8 million or referendum number two sought to address a number of logistical issues at Oconomowoc High School, including upgrades to areas of the facility that have been untouched since the venue was built in 1965.
School officials said they needed the funds due to increasing enrollment brought on by the growing communities in Oconomowoc and Ixonia.
Earlier in 2023 the Oconomowoc School Board approved the referendums for inclusion on the ballot.
One item school board officials plan to address with referendum number one is the replacement of a 60-year-old steam based heating system with a water based one. Ixonia school officials said they are planning to use the funds for permanent expansion of the school.
Other upgrades planned include removing ceiling panels, ductwork, insulation, piping, lighting, and abate asbestos within the HVAC equipment, an update from inefficient lighting to more energy-efficient lighting and roof replacement at both Ixonia Elementary and OHS.
The questions voters saw at the polls are below.
Question no. 1: "Shall the Oconomowoc Area School District, Waukesha, Jefferson and Dodge Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $38,650,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: building systems and capital maintenance improvements at the High School, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and roof replacement; construction of a classroom addition, capital maintenance and site improvements at Ixonia Elementary School, including roof and floor replacement; removal of modular classrooms; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?" Voters can answer yes or no.
Question no. 2: "Shall the Oconomowoc Area School District, Waukesha, Jefferson and Dodge Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $36,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project at the High School consisting of: renovations, including for art, music and common space; construction of an addition and renovations, including for a gymnasium, weight and fitness training spaces, locker rooms, storage, offices and an expanded cafeteria/ commons; capital maintenance, parking lot and site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment." Voters can answer yes or no.
