OCONOMOWOC — Hundreds of acres of land deemed ripe for redevelopment came under scrutiny Tuesday as nearby residents shared concerns about the density of a multi-phased project that could bring hundreds of single-family homes and rental units to the Olympia Hills area.
While no action was taken, the Common Council held a public hearing to take comments on the proposed redevelopment of a 235.8-acre property at 965 Cannon Gate Road.
A proposed 352 single-family homes and 270 rental units could be constructed in an area that for decades hosted the Olde Highlander golf course and Olympia ski hill. Both amenities have been shuttered, and the property is dormant, with a pending sale.
For the project to move forward, several pivotal issues need to be approved by city officials, including an amendment to the city’s long-range comprehensive plan and rezoning the land to an appropriate designation that reflects the widespread development.
The Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation to the proposal when panelists reviewed the preliminary details at a meeting Feb. 8.
But Mayor Robert Magnus said action from the Common Council will take place at a later date. Tuesday’s hearing, he said, was designed to bring public awareness to the large-scale project and foster dialogue between constituents and aldermen.
City Planner Jason Gallo in a memo said there has been support within his office for the plans unveiled.
“This area of the city is prime for redevelopment,” Gallo wrote. “With both the ski hill and golf course no longer serving the city, it is time to convert this to a use that works for the area.”
Gallo added, “With the recent reconstruction of Summit Avenue and the development of Olympia Fields to the east, this site is ready to go.”
While Gallo and other city staffers have endorsed the reuse of the land to a productive purpose, more than a dozen residents shared a range of concerns about the project and its impact on the established neighborhood abutting the former ski hill and golf course.
Regent Road resident Mathias Miglautsch was one of multiple speakers with reservations about the sheer density of the plans presented “With this project, you’re trying to stuff too many homes in here, with too many people,” Miglautsch said.
Other speakers, including resident Jane Owen, took aim at preliminary discussions concerning the use of a tax-incremental financing district to fund some of the improvements associated with the project.
“Developers have ample funds to pay their own way,” Owen said. “I don’t see anything positive about this development. It needs to change.”
Neumann Developments Inc. is behind the proposal. Bryan Lindgren, a company representative, offered a quick snapshot into the firm’s plans for the site.
“This is a property that has a deep history as an entertainment destination in Oconomowoc,” Lindgren said. “It needs a better use. It needs to be redeveloped. That’s what we’re proposing here.