OCONOMOWOC — All four incumbents on the Oconomowoc Area School District School Board are keeping their seats in a crowded field of six candidates.
Neal Ninmann, Sandy Schick, Chad Schraufnagel and Bill Thiel fought off challengers Andrew Anderson and Paula Schmitz.
Ninmann took 20% of the votes, Schick earned 15%, Schraufnagel had 20% and Thiel took 22%.
Anderson and Schmitz took 14% and 9% respectively.
Since August, the board saw four resignations in the wake of a reportedly “toxic” work environment.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Neal Ninmann (i)
|4,284
|20%
|Sandy Schick (i)
|3,143
|14.7%
|Chad E. Schraufnagel (i)
|4,255
|19.9%
|Bill Thiel (i)
|4,592
|21.5%
|Andrew Anderson
|2,919
|13.7%
|Paula Schmitz
|1,986
|9.3%
|Write in
|192
|0.9%
|Total Votes
|21,371
Precincts Reported: 16 of 16 (100%)