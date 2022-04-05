Oconomowoc School Board incumbents all keep seats - 1

Left to right: Neal Ninmann, Sandy Schick, Chad Schraufnagel and Bill Thiel

OCONOMOWOC — All four incumbents on the Oconomowoc Area School District School Board are keeping their seats in a crowded field of six candidates.

Neal Ninmann, Sandy Schick, Chad Schraufnagel and Bill Thiel fought off challengers Andrew Anderson and Paula Schmitz.

Ninmann took 20% of the votes, Schick earned 15%, Schraufnagel had 20% and Thiel took 22%.

Anderson and Schmitz took 14% and 9% respectively.

Since August, the board saw four resignations in the wake of a reportedly “toxic” work environment.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Neal Ninmann (i)4,28420%
Sandy Schick (i)3,14314.7%
Chad E. Schraufnagel (i)4,25519.9%
Bill Thiel (i)4,59221.5%
Andrew Anderson2,91913.7%
Paula Schmitz1,9869.3%
Write in1920.9%
Total Votes21,371 
   

Precincts Reported: 16 of 16 (100%)

