OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School District has scheduled a series of sessions and facility tours to take place in the next several weeks, designed to provide information to voters being asked to decide the fate of two upcoming referendum questions.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the OASD School Board voted to authorize two referendum questions to be asked of voters April 4, addressing facilities issues at Oconomowoc High School and Ixonia Elementary School.
The first question will address what the district says is an aging HVAC system at Oconomowoc High School, overcrowding at Ixonia Elementary School, and deterioration of roof sections at OHS and Ixonia Elementary. The amount for the projects is not to exceed a total cost of $38,650,000.
The second question will address what the district says are insufficient seating space in the cafeteria at OHS and undersized and outdated learning spaces for music, art, and physical education and sports activities at OHS. The amount for the projects outlined in question two is not to exceed a total project cost of $36,800,000.
The district has planned a series of a half-dozen meetings at OHS and IES, with information presentations lasting an hour and residents given the opportunity to tour the facilities afterward.
Sessions are set at OHS for 6 p.m. Feb. 6, 6 p.m. March 2, 5 p.m. March 15 and 6:30 p.m. March 20. Sessions are set at Ixonia Elementary for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 6:30 p.m. March 16.
The School Board voted to approve both referendum questions at its Jan. 18 meeting, following about an hour of public comments on the matter in which parents and residents both praised and questioned the proposals.
Shane Feist of Oconomowoc asked why the OASD won’t consider redistricting, pointing to decreased enrollment for five straight years with a study saying the drop — which he said was 374 students since 2018 — is expected to continue.
“I think if we redistrict we probably don’t have to do some of the expansion that you guys are talking about for Ixonia, as an example, right now,” he said.
Carrie Downes of Oconomowoc, president of the volunteer Band Aids parents booster group at OHS, said the band program is growing, as 20 students are graduating this year, but 50 more are expected to enter the program. But its space is antiquated, is not fully accessible to students with disabilities, and band equipment is stores in a tunnel in the OHS basement. Rehearsal rooms are a “hot commodity” as they are used for storage right now.
“Our entire band program does not fit in the band room, which I know you know as well,” she said in supporting the referendums. “Our band program ... is a well-known and respected statewide and nationally known program ... but they are operating in an antiquated space. The possibility of changing and upgrading this space not only for the band but for the entire music and Fine Arts Department is very exciting and very much needed.”
Larry Halverson of Oconomowoc said it is “quite evident that past boards and maybe even this one have not done their job in keeping the infrastructure of these schools up to date.”
But he questioned the duration of the bonding being proposed, what the interest rate is expected to be and the district’s plan if that changes, and what happens if the bids for the project come in under estimates.
“What other projects are you going to do, or are you not going to borrow it or pay it off sooner? I want to know, and I think the taxpayer wants to know,” he said.
Near the end of the meeting, Board President James Wood said he would “commit that if we do hit those targets, I don’t care if it’s 60 bucks or $600,000 under, that it goes back to debt service and make it go away.”
Fund 46
Halverson and Oconomowoc resident Lynne Wright asked about $10 million available in one of the district’s accounts, Fund 46, and why it isn’t being used to offset the referendum cost.
In an email to Conley Media on Tuesday, Kelly Ellifson, communications and marketing manager for the OASD, said the district sets aside $500,000 each year toward capital maintenance and improvements, but with three of its buildings 15 to 20 years old and four more 58 to 70 years old, those funds aren’t enough to cover all ongoing needs. Fund 46, created in the 2014-15 school year, was set up to address that concern, but Ellifson said the $10 million in Fund 46 is assigned to “necessary capital projects. If Fund 46 is used to pay for a portion of the OHS HVAC project, we’ll still have other significant capital projects that cannot be funded.”
As for interest, Ellifson said, “There are several unknowns that will impact the total cost of borrowing, including the timing of borrowing across the scope of the projects and final interest rates. Our model conservatively estimates a total cost of $130 million over the 20-year duration of the bond. However, this amount does not account for the potential to refinance or pay down debt early, which we have done with previous referendum debt and will seek to continue. Bonds will be structured so that there are multiple opportunities to pay down debt early without penalty.”
Another question directed to the Oconomowoc Enterprise’s Facebook page asked about the use of federal ESSER funds toward the referendums. Ellifson said those funds already have been committed to help address the impact of the pandemic on student learning as well as custodial staffing, personal protective equipment, and sanitation and hygiene supplies.
Another question asked on the Enterprise Facebook page was about what obligations remain with prior referendums. Ellifson said, “The total outstanding debt from the 2006 and 2016 referendums is approximately $68 million with interest rates that range from 2% - 4.5%. The majority of that amount comes from the 2016 referendum as the 2006 referendum will be paid off in 2027.”
Wright told the School Board in public comments that “The bottom line is develop a long-range financial plan and communicate to the OASD taxpayers so that the district doesn’t keep coming back to taxpayers with referendums.”
Town of Ixonia parent Andy Maduscha said moving from smaller class sizes to those containing more than two dozen students affected his twin sons’ learning, morale and desire to go to school. He said he did not want to see a return to using temporary trailers for classrooms. He said the state projects Jefferson County to grow by 20,000 residents over the next two decades, a sixth of that estimated in the Ixonia area. With two subdivisions already in the works, and more growth expected once a sewage plant is completed, “we need the referendum to pass,” he said.