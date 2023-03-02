OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School District held two informational meetings in February regarding the two referendum questions voters are asked to decide upon in the upcoming election. The district will hold four more meetings in the month of March.
“Our goal is just to make sure that people in our community are informed,” said OASD Superintendent Michael Sereno. “We want to make sure our voters have the information they need to make an informed choice when they go to the polls on April 4.”
The referendum addresses facility issues at Oconomowoc High School (OHS) and Ixonia Elementary School (IES). The first question addresses an aging HVAC system at OHS, overcrowding at IES and deterioration of roof sections at both schools, according to the district. The total cost of the projects adds up to $38,650,000.
The second question addresses insufficient seating space in the cafeteria and undersized and outdated learning spaces for music, art and physical education and sports at OHS. The total cost for the projects is $36,800,000.
The OASD School Board voted to authorize both referendum questions at the Jan. 18 meeting.
Sereno facilitates the informational meetings along with other members of the team. At each meeting attendees are provided an overview of the projects and their impact on the facilities, the students and the community, and they are given a tour with an informal question and answer session as they look at different components of the facility that could have potential upgrades.
OASD School Board President James Wood said common concerns are the overall cost, how it is being paid for and how it is being done as cost-effectively as possible.
“Any large investment in the community should be scrutinized in such a way,” said Wood. “Everybody needs to figure out where the value lies with the investment and putting these kinds of resources into our schools.”
According to Sereno, another common question is around the scope of the high school project in the second referendum question, as there are many components to it that are interconnected.
“I think helping our community understand that project has been another focal point for those information sessions,” said Sereno.
Residents have also asked how the improvements will benefit students. Regarding the first referendum question stating infrastructure needs, Wood said the current HVAC system at Oconomowoc High School is from the 1960s and not up to today's standards. By addressing the needs, students will be provided with a comfortable learning environment, which takes distractions away and gives them the space to focus on their work, according to Wood.
Regarding the second referendum question, allowing the students to find what engages them in school will lead to motivation to do better there, according to Wood.
“If we can offer it (extra-and-co-curricular activities) to more students and get more students involved, that just engages kids more to come to school and do better so they can be on a team, or be in the band or in theater,” said Wood.
The referendum plays a big role in improving and modernizing the schools, said district officials. Going forward, the goal is to avoid the need for a referendum again.
“If we are able to get the projects done that are included in the two referendum questions, along with the projects that are outlined in our 10-year capital maintenance plan, which is funded through our annual operating budget, from an infrastructure point and a classroom learning point, we'll be in a really good spot,” said Sereno.
Upcoming information sessions at OHS are at 6 p.m. today, 5 p.m. on March 15 and 6:30 p.m. on March 20. And at Ixonia Elementary there is a session at 6:30 p.m. on March 16.
Those who cannot attend the meetings can find information about the referendum at https://bit.ly/3ZkhKbw.