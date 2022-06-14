OCONOMOWOC — Friday's hailstorm left the city covered in a sheen of ice with streets flooded and property damaged after an unexpected, severe and slow-moving weather event struck the area.
Oconomowoc resident Dan Moldenhauer said he’d never seen anything like it before. He was on his way back from the QDOBA Mexican Eats restaurant — about 3 miles from his Lakeridge Drive home — when the sky opened up.
His car received a few dents before he managed to park it inside his garage to spare it from the storm’s worst moments. Some hail was golf-ball-sized, Moldenhauer said, and the tree canopies’ leaves were shredded. The street outside his home became flooded with knee-deep water topped with floating ice.
By the next morning, repair crews — all of whom appeared to be from out of state, Moldenhauer said — were roving his neighborhood and going door to door to offer their services. He also reported seeing damage nearly everywhere on his route to work.
“Most of my neighbors are going to get new roofs,” he said. “Hopefully it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Stacia Faith moved to Oconomowoc in 2002. She previously lived in Texas and Oklahoma where severe weather often strikes. She said the storm was on par with any other hailstorm she’d experienced through tornadoes, hurricanes and tropical storms.
“This was a Wisconsin surprise to this Okie,” Faith said.
As the storm was unleashed onto Oconomowoc, she and her husband moved from the home’s interior to the garage and watched briefly through the opened garage door. There, two cars in her driveway were pelted and dented by the falling hail, and it was too risky to venture out into the elements and move the vehicles inside.
“There was no time to do anything,” Faith said. “It was such a surprise that, had we gone out, our heads would’ve looked like the cars.”
Faith said the storm struck with such suddenness and ferocity that a bird on her deck’s railing was knocked into a birdbath where it apparently drowned.
Following the storm, Faith said, the community has been lending helping hands to neighbors.
“The only thing I can say is people are very caring,” Faith said. “We’ve had people check in with us and our insurance people have been helpful so far. We’re very grateful for the feeling of community. Oconomowoc is a great place.”
Local businesses have also been kept busy as a result of the damage.
Brookfield Dent Clinic owner Austin Henneberry said his car-repair outfit will likely fix several thousand cars because of the storm. Price tags for the work generally cost between $4,000 and $12,000, he said.
Outside of the immediate work done Friday and Saturday in the storm’s aftermath, Henneberry said Brookfield Dent Clinic compiled a waiting list of nearly 400 customers from Sunday evening through Monday morning. He sent employees out to partnering auto-body shops in the Oconomowoc area to expedite the work.
“It’s so fresh, we’re still writing all the estimates down,” Henneberry said. “I couldn’t put an exact number on it. We will fix thousands and thousands of cars from this storm in particular ... Probably 5,000 or 6,000 cars, if not more.”
At the Oconomowoc-based Long & Company insurance agency, owner Jacque Talaska said Friday’s hailstorm was the most severe she’s experienced over her 20 years in the industry. Her own home was damaged, and all of her customers — about 15 of them — have filed for roof-repair claims.
“All my clients basically have called me in Oconomowoc, they’re all filing a claim,” she said.
Saturday’s Oconomowoc High School graduation was also imperiled by the weather, according to photographs posted online. The photos show the football field where graduation was held covered in ice mere hours before the commencement ceremony was scheduled to begin.
OHS Principal Jason Curtis said grounds crews and parents coordinated a cleanup of the campus starting Friday, and tech workers arrived to dry off sound equipment ahead of the Saturday morning ceremony.
“A lot of people came in to get a day’s worth of work done in just a few hours,” Curtis said. “...This is what makes Oconomowoc a great community, that our community came together to make sure our kids got recognition for this moment they’ve been working for.”
Late Monday evening, Oconomowoc Mayor Bob Magnus said the city was researching whether funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could be called upon due to the widespread nature of the damage.
That is something we’re looking into,” Magnus said.