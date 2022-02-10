OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc School Board has named three finalists for superintendent.
The finalists were announced Monday after the list of candidates was winnowed from six. The finalist candidates are: Joe Koch, deputy superintendent for the Waukesha School District; Jeridon Clark, current superintendent of educational services at the Mequon-Thiensville School District; and Mike Sereno, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at the Elmbrook School District.
According to OASD Communications Manager Kelly Ellifson, about 30 applicants comprised the pool of original candidates.
She said the district hired a talent firm, McPherson and Jacobson Executive Recruitment and Development, to assist in the hiring process.
The role of superintendent was vacated last year after Roger Rindo accepted the same position at the School District of Reedsburg.
Kristen Taylor — who was the district's human resources director at the time of Rindo's resignation — has been filling in as superintendent until the board makes a selection, which will likely be next week.
In an email, Taylor said the new superintendent will be taking over an already 'high-performing' district. Forming working relationships with staff, students and parents will be one of the first steps toward success for her replacement, she said.
'That relationship building will do wonders to help our community move past the divisiveness of the previous board and the social divide of the pandemic,' Taylor said.
The board's decision to choose Sereno, Clark and Koch — who are all white men — drew some flak on social media.
Some commenters said there was a lack of diversity among the finalists.
“In 2022, one would think [the Oconomowoc School Board] could manage diversity especially within the school system,” one user wrote. “Guess not.”
When asked about the diversity — or lack of diversity — among the candidates, school board president James Wood declined to comment, saying in an email that due to a nondisclosure agreement, 'I will not be getting into the specifics of the candidates who applied.'
He added, 'I will say we live in the land of opportunity. Schools are all about opportunity and this opportunity was advertised and conducted in a truly open and inclusive manner ... If people have a predetermined outcome that defines what a finalist pool should look like, they are entitled to that opinion.'
Following the hire of a new superintendent, Taylor said she will resume her role as director of human resources.
'Oconomowoc Area School District is an incredible and unique district,' she said. 'We have the spirit of a small town and the opportunities of a large city. I am hoping that I can support the transition to a new superintendent to be seamless and that everyone rallies around him and our organization focusing on how to build our schools up, even while we tackle areas we need to improve to become unrivaled in Waukesha.'
Candidates are touring district facilities and undergoing additional interviews prior to the final selection. The district said an announcement naming the new superintendent is expected to occur next week.