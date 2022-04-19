TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — One person was killed and three others hospitalized Monday after say a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of Highway 67 and County Trunk CW around 11:49 a.m., police said.
A Town of Oconomowoc Police Department press release Tuesday morning said a sedan was traveling eastbound on CW when it struck a northbound van on Highway 67. The 38-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old female driver and two juveniles were also taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Western Lakes Fire District and the City of Oconomowoc Police Department also responded to the scene.
Citing the open investigation, the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department declined to answer questions related to the crash on Tuesday morning.