OCONOMOWOC — After a nearly decade-long absence, a structural barrier designed to keep unwanted fish species out of Lac La Belle will soon return to a dam area that feeds into the Oconomowoc River.
The proposal, which primarily targets carp, comes as Oconomowoc and the Lac La Belle Lake Management District have reached a cooperative agreement that outlines maintenance, next steps and costs.
The Common Council signed off on the cooperative endeavor on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The pivotal vote also came on the heels of talks between city staffers and lake management representatives late in 2022. According to documents provided at the Jan. 3 meeting, the project for the stainless steel barrier is expected to cost $27,000, with $15,000 comprising materials and the balance accounting for labor.
“The material and labor costs have been agreed to be funded by the Lac La Belle Lake Management District in full,” Public Works Director Jason Herzog wrote in a memo. “We would purchase and install the grate and invoice the Lac La Belle Lake Management District when complete.”
Bruce Nattinger, chair of the lake management district’s board of commissioners, said he appreciated the conversations he had with Herzog and City Administrator Mark Frye.
Nattinger described the collaboration as “first class efforts” as he implored the council to back the plan during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
“The install of this barrier is critical,” Nattinger said.
Herzog said his office has been supportive of the lake district’s overtures. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also has weighed in on the plans.
“This effort was recently encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to reinstall fish grate barriers since they were removed in 2014 upon the dam replacement,” Herzog said. “This is to help reduce the amount of fish that are potentially migrating from the Oconomowoc River.”
Questions about the previous grate’s removal nearly a decade ago surfaced at last Tuesday’s meeting.
Herzog and Nattinger each stated they believed the DNR had recommended the previous barrier be taken down because it was electric-powered and deemed hazardous to the wildlife and humans coming in contact with the structure.
With the council’s approval in place, Herzog said he anticipates the work occurring in the months ahead.
“DPW crews will be responsible for installing each of the gates at the dam this winter or early spring,” he said.
Costs overflow on Peacock Dam rehab budget
Also Tuesday, the council approved a budget amendment to cover cost overruns on an already-in-progress rehabilitation project related to the Peacock Dam.
The initial total cost of the project, which is funded through a 50% matching grant through the DNR, was set at $165,000. However, construction, design work and other tasks have clocked in at $196,496, resulting in a shortfall of $31,496.
Money set aside in unrestricted reserves in the broader municipal budget will be tapped to cover the shortfall.