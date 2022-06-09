OCONOMOWOC — The city’s Common Council approved pay raises for positions being compensated “below market value” during its regular Tuesday meeting.
The vote passed unanimously.
Agenda documents from Human Resources Director Tony Posnik say that bringing in and retaining motivated, qualified employees has become increasingly difficult in the current workplace economy.
Posnik wrote to the council in a letter dated May 27, “As you may be aware, the job market has become very challenging. The high demand for quality employees and providing competitive wages are major concerns for employers across the nation, state and locally.”
Posnik cited some of those challenges, including high demand and a shortage of qualified candidates, lagging wage adjustments, leadership turnover rates in the future and private-sector jobs being more attractive to workers.
The HR department conducted an internal study and determined that the majority of city positions are competitive, but leadership positions involved in management like utility manager and city administrator are not. Posnik’s memorandum says the estimated cost to increase the various wages would be $58,000 for a six-month period. That includes $34,000 from the city’s general fund and $24,000 from utilities, according to Posnik’s data.
“This allows us to be wage competitive without raising any taxes,” Posnik wrote.