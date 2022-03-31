LAC LA BELLE — Three candidates are on the ballot for two seats on the Lac La Belle Village Board on April 5: Gary Perrault, Joseph Renner and Mike Koehn.
However, one of the candidates, Koehn, said he is no longer seeking office due to health issues and asks that residents do not cast a vote for his name.
It is too late to remove Koehn’s name from the ballot, said Lac La Belle Clerk Lori Schieck.
In the event that Koehn does secure one of the two available trustee positions, Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman said he could immediately resign and the Village Board would need to appoint a new member.
Village President Timothy Clark said the losing candidate — either Perrault or Renner — would then be appointed in Koehn’s stead.
Below is a questionnaire completed by Renner and Perrault. Each candidate had 100 words to answer each question. Some answers were edited for length.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a good fit for the role?
Perrault: I decided to run for village trustee as I am a 40-year plus resident of our village. I am fiscally conservative.
Renner: I have spent much of my adult non-professional life giving back to the local community. Rotary, Boy Scouts, Ski Patrol and serving on various other nonprofit boards, including leadership among those organizations. Much of my service has been in the spirit of volunteerism to support my family’s interests or those of my business, as well as the well-being of neighbors. Four years ago, we moved from Hartland to the village of Lac La Belle. And my love for the area and my spirit of volunteerism has stirred a desire to serve.
If elected, what are your priorities for the village?
Perrault: My priorities are listening to the majority of the village to accomplish their goals while keeping our village the wonderful place it is to live in.
Renner: During my tenure I would like to see conservation of some village- owned land; continue the careful fiscal stewardship that the village trustees past and current have instilled. I also believe I can be useful in the future as the village and its trustees have some difficult challenges ahead.
What programs or initiatives are most important to you? Of those priorities, what should the village focus on and why?
Perrault: The initiatives I am most concerned about is the overall welfare of our wonderful village.
Renner: The focus will always be the welfare of the taxpayers in our quaint hamlet. I love that this minuscule municipality is able to accomplish so much with its limited resources — much is thanks to the residents that volunteer to make it all work. Unfortunately, the notso- distant future will see additional pressures for municipalities to cooperate with each other even further. Consolidation here and elsewhere will be commonplace. Only how we as a community steer through those challenges via careful stewardship will allow a small village such as ours to persevere and retain the same values and uniqueness.
