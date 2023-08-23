VILLAGE OF SUMMIT — A person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a car crash and subsequent fire on Tuesday night in the Village of Summit, according to Western Lakes Fire District.
At 10:28 p.m. the District responded to a car accident on Golden Lake Road, south of Battle Creek Road in the Village of Summit.
The original call came in as an automatic iPhone notification indicating a significant crash. Dispatch attempted a call back, and did not make contact.
Upon arrival a heavily damaged, unoccupied car that was on fire was found. The occupant of the vehicle was located in a witness’ car. Units from Station 1 and 3 responded and the person was transported to the hospital in stable condition, WLFD said in a Facebook post.