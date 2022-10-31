OCONOMOWOC — The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday evening on the proposed mixed-use downtown Rockwell development, which has drawn positive and negative feedback from residents since its proposal almost a year ago.
The public hearing is on the proposed creation of tax incremental financing district (TID) no. 8 for the North Main Street Redevelopment Project, or the Rockwell project, according to the meeting agenda.
TIDs allow local governments to invest in publicprivate build-outs by repaying those investments through taxes generated by the TID properties.
According to city documents from Rockwell Partners LLC, the Rockwell is a five-story building that will include residential and commercial spaces with aboveground public parking and below-ground private parking. The building will be built right on Fowler Lake and next to the Village Green, 121 to 135 N. Main St, lots that the city has labeled blighted.
The project includes improvements to public infrastructure and spaces including public parking, the first public restrooms in the city’s downtown, an extension of the Fowler Lake boardwalk, upgraded public utilities and reconfiguration of the Village Green layout.
Following the public hearing, the commission will consider and act on five items related to the development.
The first is designating the boundaries of TID no. 8 and approving the project plan.
The second and third are related to expanding the lot that the development will sit on to include part of 111 N. Main St.
The fourth is to create a planned development overlay district for the Rockwell development. This will allow exemptions to some zoning specifics for redevelopment areas.
Developers are requesting three exemptions: The first would allow the 70-foot building to exceed the downtown area’s maximum of 50 feet. The second two exemptions would allow for reduced setbacks from the street and the waterfront.
The final item is to review and act on the design plans or the Rockwell development, such as landscaping and lighting fixtures.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.