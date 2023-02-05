OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month.
Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
Online court records indicate Cota was expected to enter a plea on Friday, but his defense attorney Peter Wolff asked for more time to ensure restitution is paid. A new plea date was set for March 27.
A criminal complaint said a woman reported to Oconomowoc Lake police on July 20 she was struck by a vehicle at the Caliber Collision Center, 36847 E. Wisconsin Ave. She was there to get an estimate for repairs on her daughter’s car and left the building, waiting for her daughter to pick her up. She was outside the building, watching detailers work, when she “reported that she was struck from behind by a white van that had the Oconomowoc school district displayed in purple writing on the side. According to Victim A, she contacted the operator of the van and informed him that she had been hit by him. She stated that the operator then left the scene,” the criminal complaint said. Surveillance video showed the woman standing outside the business when the van backed up, struck her and knocked her over, the complaint said. It said she contacted the driver of the van, who then left the area quickly.
The woman later reported shooting pain in one leg; a doctor told her her pain was related to a nerve in her leg.
When contacted by Town of Oconomowoc police, Cota admitted driving the vehicle.
He told police he did not stay at the scene because she seemed ‘crazy,’' the complaint said. 'The defendant did appear very upset and was worried about losing his job.'
Kelly Ellifson, communications and marketing manager for the OASD, said on Friday that Cota remains employed with the district but declined to share further information about a personnel matter.
Cota was part of a case brought by the OASD against the state Labor and Industry Review Commission that stemmed from the firing of Cota and his brother, Gregory, from their OASD jobs, in 2016.
The men were accused of keeping money from cashing in district scrap materials in 2012, and were suspended three days for using district vehicles for personal use. The district later fired the men after they were issued citations. A LIRC ruling found the district discriminated against the men by considering their arrest records in the decision to fire them, in violation of the Fair Employment Act. The district appealed to the circuit court, where Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter upheld the LIRC ruling. The district is appealing that decision.