June 14

3:50 p.m. — A report was made of a dog running through yards in the area of the 300 block of Elm Street. The dog was found and returned to its owner.

June 17

4:22 p.m. — A crash occurred at 630 E. Wisconsin Ave. between a motorcycle and a car. The operator of the motorcycle sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

June 23

5:22 p.m. — A vehicle fire on Pabst Farms Boulevard caught on fire. Western Lakes Fire District personnel were able to contain the fire.

8:25 p.m. — A reckless driver on a dirt bike eluded the OPD in the area of East Jefferson Street. The identity of the driver is unknown.

 

Town of Oconomowoc

June 21

9:10 p.m. — A threat/bomb scare was reported by a resident that came from the resident’s brother.

June 23

9:44 p.m. — A man was arrested for operating left of center, open intoxicant, DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Brown Street.

June 24

2:05 p.m. — A man was arrested for failure to stop, operating without a license and DUI on Brown Street.

