OCONOMOWOC — As the plan for the downtown Rockwell development progresses onward, the developer and city officials weighed in on some frequently asked questions. The project location is at 125-131 Main Street near the Village Green and Fowler Lake.
Questions were answered by Jeff Scrima of Rockwell Partners, LLC and Oconomowoc's economic director, Bob Duffy. Some of their answers have been edited to eliminate redundancy.
1.) What is the Rockwell project?
Scrima: Rockwell is new mixeduse development which utilizes historic architectural design and provides public improvements — including continuing the boardwalk, increasing parking, providing restrooms, and improving the village green — which will enhance the renaissance of downtown Oconomowoc.
2.) Why is the project called Rockwell?
Scrima: The project name is 'Rockwell' in honor of John Rockwell, who in the 1800s helped establish Oconomowoc — including constructing a mill, the first store, hotel, fire department, elementary school, library and donating land for the community’s churches.
3.) Will the boardwalk still be accessible to the public?
Duffy: During the construction the existing boardwalk will still be accessible to the public. Through the project, the city will have the opportunity to expand the boardwalk where it had existed previously behind the development, which will be also accessible to the public when completed.
4.) How much money will Rockwell invest in the project? How much money will the city invest?
Duffy: When completed, the Rockwell development is projected be in excess of $30 million in value. The city will use the increased value generated by the project for the boardwalk extension, expanded public parking, public restrooms in the building, site development, updated public utilities, storm water improvements, public roadway and crosswalk improvements, as well as the enhancement for improved utilization of the Village Green. The public amenities are estimated to cost approximately $5,457,000.
5.) How many condo units will there be?
Duffy: The project is still in the planning stages, however, initial thoughts are there will be approximately 20 units, and 2-3 commercial condo units.
6.) What will the cost or cost range of the condo units be?
Scrima: The costs are yet to be determined based upon the market and material and labor costs.
7.) What will the project do to the view of the lake?
Duffy: The existing site currently has multi-story structures adjacent to the lake. The extension of the boardwalk will provide additional public access and viewing of Fowler Lake.
Scrima: The view of the lake will improve as the public will be able to walk along the new boardwalk which is currently private property.
8.) How will the Village Green be affected?
Duffy: Final design is underway, however, to address the downtown business and community requests for additional parking, there will be an encroachment into the existing Village Green. The enhancement to the Village Green would include incorporating solutions to remove existing storm water basins, and level off the area to enhance the utilization for community activities and events. The city will also improve the Village Green with additional parking and adding bollards or planters.
Scrima: The city will improve the Village Green with additional parking to the north and the removal of redundant sidewalks within. This will create a net increase in grass area. The city is also working on a plan to make it more event friendly - which may include leveling the green and adding bollards or planters.
9.) When is the project expected to begin and finish?
Duffy: The project still needs to gain its required city approvals to proceed. The review and approval process is anticipated to occur between August to November. The developer would commence the existing structure demolition and project construction in mid-December.
Scrima: Construction will begin after the German Christmas Market this year. We would like to do the heavy site work over the winter and have the Village Green put back together by next summer. Construction start to finish will last approximately 15 months.
10.) Have any businesses been locked-in for Rockwell’s lower floor?
Duffy: The developer has indicated to the city there have been several businesses interested in being part of the project. However the City is not aware of specific tenants.
Scrima: We have two restaurants and a boutique grocery store which have expressed strong interest in our retail space.
11.) What is a TIF, and why is it being used for Rockwell?
Duffy: TIF districts are a tool allowed in Wisconsin aimed at eliminating blight, rehabilitating declining property values, and promoting business and redevelopment opportunities. Through the creation of a future TIF #8 Project Plan, it will determine, without the creation of the district development would not occur in a timely manner or at the values as desired by the city. In reaching this determination, the city considers and verifies through a thorough review of the developer’s pro forma that the project is not economically viable without public participation based on the extraordinary costs associated with demolition of structures, and redevelopment of existing sites.
In addition, the Rockwell redevelopment would not occur without the substantial investment needed to provide the necessary public infrastructure. The Tax Increment District financing tool will be used in order to fund the public improvements and enhanced public amenities, while Rockwell Partners will guarantee that the necessary development and investment occurs to ensure the necessary funds are available to cover the costs to deploy infrastructure. TIF is an opportunity for the Rockwell Development project to cover all costs, and the community receives the benefit of the public infrastructure and amenities.
12.) Why engage in a public/private partnership in this case?
Duffy: The city adopted a Downtown Revitalization Plan in 2004, which provides market-based recommendations for public and private improvements in order to create a healthy, sustainable and economically viable downtown for the city. Downtown Oconomowoc is the heart of the community where all facets of life come together: retail, dining, services, government, employment and recreation. The Downtown Plan and public/ private partnership projects have allowed the city to realize many positive improvements such as the Community Center, Village Green expansion, the Boardwalk, Fowler Lake Boat launch, as well as reconstruction of all downtown parking areas. It is through these types of partnerships the city can continue to improve, prosper and become the destination envisioned in the Downtown Oconomowoc Revitalization Plan. The city and Rockwell development partnership allows the public to benefit from the extended boardwalk, increased parking, new public bathrooms and upgrades to the village green without having to pay for these improvements out of the existing city budget.
Scrima: This partnership allows the public to get the extended boardwalk, increased parking, new public bathrooms and upgrades to the village green without having to pay for these improvements out of the existing city budget. It allows us, as the developer, to get these new improvements right next door to our project.
13.) Will traffic and business operations be impacted by construction?
Duffy: With any construction projects there will be impacts. The city will work with Rockwell development and their contractor to manage and coordinate efforts to minimize those impacts as the project proceeds.
Scrima: MSI General, our architect and contractor, has already met with the city and business owners and will work diligently to communicate and keep construction interruptions to a minimum.
*** NOTE TO READERS: If you have questions about the Rockwell project, please contact Dan Colton at dcolton@conleynet.com or by calling 262-513-2661.