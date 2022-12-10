OCONOMOWOC — A report from a third-party consulting firm revealed favoritism, low morale and a “clique of power” in the Western Lakes Fire District, which has prevented the district from meeting its goals.
New Berlin-based Kelly Consulting LLC surveyed district officers and managers in May and June for an assessment regarding the department’s culture and climate and prepared recommendations to address the organizational issues at WLFD. The Freeman obtained a copy of the report summary this week.
“…(W)hen respondents first started, they were excited about the work and that there was a sense of optimism and pride in a manageable organization,” the report summary says. “Now, there is hesitance, apprehension, and concern about the organization’s leadership. Nearly half of the respondents expressed disappointment over what they saw as a lack of unity and cohesion in the senior leadership that now seems fragmented, getting worse, and which has resulted in a different ’feel’ within the organization.”
The survey included questions related to purpose, empowerment, processes, relationships and communication, power and conflict, morale, and recognition, appreciation and values.
“Actions that were cited as being things that prevented goal completion included: inconsistency in operations; lack of communication; lack of compromise; defensiveness; micromanagement or excessive oversight; not enough training; being shorthanded; personal agendas; inability to trust others; personal agendas; favoritism; inability to handle conflict constructively; and roles not always being clearly defined so that individuals knew specifically what their responsibilities were and were not,” the report says.
Several respondents thought that personal relationships interfered with goals being met, which resulted in leaders getting in each other's way, according to the report.
The report highlights disputes between different groups in WLFD such as “those who seemed united but privately would blame others; groups that were happy to be at WLFD versus the unengaged versus whiners; cliques; gossip; “weak links” and those who were good friends.
Staff also reported a negative experience when suggesting changes or improvements. They cited delays in responses and suggestions being seen as personal attacks to those receiving the suggestions.
In mid-October, the Western Lakes Fire Board announced that it would be working with Chief Brad Bowen to develop a district improvement plan.
“The fire board fully supports and has full confidence in the leadership of Chief Bowen,” an Oct. 14 memo to employees says. “He has our unconditional support. …We are excited to work side by side with Chief Bowen on this plan… .”
The plan lists eight performance objectives to be implemented through December 2022 including improving board communications, properly delegating duties to chief officers and human resources, eliminating potential retention issues and implementing recommendations from Kelly Consulting.
In a meeting last week, parttime lieutenant and paramedic Adam Fritsch read from a 12-page letter sharing concerns about department leadership.
“Many of our current full-time and part-time employees have already written their resignation letters and are holding them until they have lined up new jobs,” Fritsch said.
“Most who I have discussed this with told me that they don't feel they can work for WLFD due to the leadership failures. …I found that almost all of the staff who I was talking to were unhappy with some aspects of the leadership of WLFD.”
Bowen responded to Fritsch's comments saying “Our management team will evaluate the concerns raised by this employee and address them in a manner that best helps the entire organization.”