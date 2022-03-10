OCONOMOWOC — A report released Wednesday says more than $6 million in additional annual funding is needed to address reported staffing issues within the district, and the money could be raised by levying a wheel tax, holding a referendum or by cutting back on services.
The WLFD’s current budget is $6.8 million.
According to the report, released by Mueller Communications, the WLFD requires a total of $6,309,105 in additional funding. That money would cover expenses for 33 more full-time firefighters/ paramedics, 15 internship positions, three battalion chiefs, a fire inspector and a full-time administrative assistant.
The district said it cannot currently afford to fund more staff or pay enough to retain workers, even as calls for service increased 74% from 2017 to 2021 as the district’s population has grown. The WLFD relies heavily on paid on-call staff and part-time workers to provide fire protection across 11 municipalities with more than 54,500 people in total. Four communities within the district – Ashippun, Concord, the Town of Sullivan and the village of Sullivan – have their own fire departments and only receive EMS services.
To financially achieve the goal of hiring more people, the report contained potential courses of action: Making budget cuts and service reductions, levying a municipal wheel tax, or holding a referendum as early as August to increase property tax levies.
Another option within the report is to do nothing and maintain the WLFD’s status quo, and individual communities would have the freedom to choose the option that suits them best.
An annual wheel tax would be applied via a municipal levy on vehicles, according to the report. The tax rate changes depending on how many registered cars are within any given city, town or village.
A wheel tax would need to raise $123 per vehicle in Oconomowoc, $283 in Merton, $184 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $219 in Ottawa, $114 in Dousman, $518 in Lac La Belle and $306 in Summit to meet the funding goal described in the report.
For a referendum to raise enough capital, an annual property tax increase per $100,000 would mean an additional $80.10 in Oconomowoc, $66.24 in Merton, $62.65 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $77.23 in Ottawa, $160.14 in Dousman, $74.30 in Lac La Belle and $82.47 in Summit.
A growing number of fire departments across Wisconsin are experiencing similar staffing problems, according to a 2021 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
“WLFD has a critical need for funding to support the full-time staff and the increased wages for existing staff required to keep pace with the growing demand for its services,” according to the report. “In the coming weeks and months, the municipalities served by WLFD, in partnership with local residents, will determine the best path forward for WLFD and all those it serves.”
WLFD Chief Brad Bowen said in a press release: “As a community, we have a decision to make about the level of service we want and need and how we can identify the funds necessary to make it a reality.”
A Western Lakes Fire District Fire Board meeting took place Wednesday night where the report was released and discussed among board members, comprised of local elected officials throughout the district, and their municipal staffs.
The majority of comments appeared to give preliminary support to the $6.3 million plan, although some members questioned whether the proposed wages and hiring numbers were too high.
“This staffing formula seems awfully aggressive,” said one board member. “I don’t see how you’d need (33) new employees.”
Bowen responded that the number may appear high because the district is planning on continued population growth and wants to avoid problems in the future.
“We worked hard to make sure we wouldn’t be coming back (to the board) for a long time,” to seek more personnel funding, Bowen said.
Still, the majority of board members who spoke and asked questions appeared to be on board for now.
Representatives from Mueller Communications – the public relations firm that compiled the report – said a survey to poll residents’ support will be sent out in the coming weeks.
The survey results will then be analyzed by a smaller group of board members from the communities affected by a potential levy increase.