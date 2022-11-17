OCONOMOWOC — While there are still several lingering pieces of the puzzle to assemble, developer Rockwell Partners’ proposed five-story mixed-use project in Oconomowoc’s downtown corridor continues to progress.
The Common Council on Tuesday voted, 5-3, in favor of a certified survey map, combining four parcels into one, on land located at 125-131 Main St. The same split vote also was cast with the creation of a planned development overlay district zoning designation.
Aldermen Chris Douglas, Charles Schellpeper and Karen Spiegelberg cast the dissenting votes.
Rockwell’s conceptual plans for the property, which began a year ago, include ground-level retail and 20 residential condominiums in the upper floors. The development will replace a series of deteriorating buildings, which city officials have deemed blighted.
Concerns about the project have been raised from aldermen and residents alike, including its size and density and its possible impact on the surrounding environment and downtown parking congestion.
Schellpeper, in explaining his opposition to the overlay district, said it ran counter to a city master plan that was thoughtfully assembled with input from residents and other city stakeholders.
“We hear about how important the plans are,” Schellpeper said. “I’m going to stay consistent and vote against (the overlay district).”
But Alderman Matt Mulder maintained a different perspective. He said, “This is a difficult area to build on. It makes sense to me why it has to be this size. There’s a tradeoff — there’s no doubt about it. I think it’s the right project.”
Rockwell’s development is being described as a public-private partnership. The project includes public restrooms, extensions to piers and the lakefront boardwalk and green enhancements.
Next month, the council will deliberate on the creation of another tax incremental financing district for the project, which will be the city’s eighth if it is approved. It would be used to fund improvements at the site through the public-private partnership.
2023 budget, levy adopted
Also on Tuesday, the council adopted Oconomowoc’s 2023 operating budget and property tax levy. The finalized document came after one final robust discussion that swirled around funding allocations to the Oconomowoc Public Library.
During deliberations, the council voted, 5-4, to add $10,000 into the library’s $1.28 million budget for the upcoming year. Mayor Robert Magnus cast the tie-breaking vote. The council also voted, 5-3, in favor of removing a needs assessment study from the library’s budget.
The adopted levy — which factors in the approved Western Lakes Fire Department referendum — totals $15.42 million and represents an increase from last year’s levy of $13.91 million.
The general fund, which fortifies day-to-day departments and operating expenses, clocks in at $18.18 million for the upcoming year. It is one piece of the city’s larger budget.
Kowieski not seeking re-election
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Alderman Lou Kowieski announced he would not seek re-election this spring, when his term is up. Kowieski shared the information with his elected colleagues during a standard agenda item for council member announcements.
Speaking to his time as an alderman, Kowieski said, “Is it easy? No. Is it rewarding? Yes. It is one of the most rewarding things you can do.”
Kowieski, who will serve out his term as a District 2 representative through April, has been on the council since 2017.