OCONOMOWOC — One year ago, a proposed high profile, mixed-use development near Fowler Lake bubbled to the surface. After pivotal votes cast Wednesday, the project is on track for final approval by year’s end.
The Plan Commission on Wednesday cast five votes in favor of Rockwell Partners’ proposal on four lots at 125131 Main St.
As proposed, the five-story development will encompass ground-level retail and 20 residential condominiums in the upper floors. It will replace a series of deteriorating buildings, which city officials have deemed blighted.
After a public hearing and lengthy period of deliberation, commissioners forwarded to the decision-making Common Council favorable recommendations for creating a new tax incremental financing district and a resolution calling for the disposition of public property.
Also approved were a combined certified survey map, the enactment of a new planned development overlay district zoning designation and the creation of new major design review plans for the project.
“It’s a complex process,” Bob Duffy, economic development director, said. “There are a lot of different moving pieces.”
Duffy said the new TID — the city’s eighth — would be used to fund improvements at the site through what has been touted as a public-private partnership.
State statute stipulates only 12% of a municipality’s boundaries can be encompassed within a TID. With TID No. 8 — and the Rockwell site — in the mix, Duffy said 5.4% of the city’s boundaries would be within one of the active TIDs.
Phil Cosson, a financial advisor with Ehlers and Associates Inc. said he estimates TID No. 8 could be extinguished by 2039, based on current forecasting. Once the TID is retired, the property and its improvements would go on the tax rolls.
“There are a lot of assumptions built within those financials,” Cosson added. “There’s a lot of factors.”
Commissioners did wrangle over parking. Alderman Kevin Ellis, who sits on the Plan Commission, voted against two agenda items that called for carving out public parking spaces at 111 N. Main St. in lieu of green space.
“I am very excited about this project. I think it’s going to be a benefit to Oconomowoc,” Ellis said. Speaking to parking — or a lack of it — he said, “We do have a big problem, in a big way. I don’t think (the lot) is going to solve the problem.”
The proposed parking lot has been cited as a spot for customers patronizing any of the ground-floor businesses. Additional underground parking will be provided for residents.
The commissioners’ recommendations will go before the Common Council for binding votes on Nov. 15. Additional votes will take place in December for the TID creation.
Lifetime development also gets green light
Also Wednesday, commissioners gave a favorable recommendation for a design review plan for Lifetime Oconomowoc LLC, which is set to occupy a 17-acre site within the Pabst Farms development at 1000 Blue Ribbon Circle North.
Lifetime, which is currently based in Eagle, manufactures low maintenance piers and docks.
The business plans to occupy land within the industrial park portion of the site, which already has the zoning required to accommodate the project.