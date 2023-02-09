Rockwell project to break ground in spring

OCONOMOWOC — The developers for a proposed downtown condo known as the Rockwell project, came before the Oconomowoc Common Council for a progress update on Tuesday.
In December 2022 the project was given the green light by the city and the Council and Mayor Bob Magnus thought an update was needed at this time.
“The project is moving forward, Bob Duffy, director of economic development for the city said. “They will break ground in late spring as discussed.”
The planned mixed-use development that was described by the developers as a “historic architectural design” will also provide public improvements to the boardwalk, public bathrooms and additional parking. A restaurant, two or three business spaces and underground parking for the residents are also planned.
“It will enhance the renaissance of downtown Oconomowoc,” Jeff Scrima of Rockwell Partners, LLC said.
In previous Council meetings a mix of positive and negative reactions were spoken by city residents, but this time there was not any feedback from the public. One item that was a concern to some residents in the past was whether the building would be four or five stories.
At this time there has not been an update regarding the design of the building and how many stories it will have. The principal contractor for the build is MSI general from Nashotah, Wis.
“We continue to work through the design with the developer,” MSI Vice President John Kutz said.
Precisely when construction will begin is still unknown as the developers are working through some issues procuring the necessary materials.
“We are relatively on track,” Kutz said. “We are tracking a lot of supply chain challenges. There are items and pieces that we need to procure. There are a lot of different options as far as timing.”
Alderman Lou Kowieski was the lone alderman to address Kutz during Tuesday’s meeting and he asked about the building next door and what is being done to secure its safety.
“We had some calls on the shoring up of that back wall,” Kowieski said. “Is everything coming together and okay with that?”
Kutz said the currently visible support for the nearby building was put in place as they took down the other structures.
“I have had a lot of dialogue with the building owner and there was an awareness of how the structure was prior to demo,” Kutz said. “So, we wanted to make sure that it was done appropriately.”
Kutz added that what is in place now is sufficient to secure the structure, but they are still working through a permanent solution.
“That is a shore that can stay in place for years, not that that is the intention,” Kurtz said.