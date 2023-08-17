TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — An air release valve failure at N52-W35324 W. Lake Drive on Aug. 9 resulted in 100 gallons of wastewater being discharged out the top of the manhole. The water then flowed down the curb to River Road and drained into the ditch gravel, according to a post on the city of Oconomowoc’s website.
The curb line was washed with water and all water was vacuumed up and hauled back to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The air release valve was repaired at 9 a.m. Aug. 10.
Those with questions about the overflow can contact the Wastewater Treatment Utility at 262-569-2192.