Shoppers peruse the wares offered at Maxwell Street Days in downtown Oconomowoc in this Aug. 7, 1964, photo that did not appear in the Freeman. However, a story that ran under the headline “Bargains Are Fair Game For Shoppers at Cooney” described the sale as “no time for the faint-hearted shopper to emerge from his or her cocoon. The crowds are thick and the competition for bargains is fierce.” Women’s and children’s clothing items were in high demand, with merchandise running “the gamut from pizza pans to Hi-Fi sets to toothpaste.” Kinn Motors Marine advertised a clearance on its stock of boats, motors and trailers. “The store will accept almost anything in trade — except mothers-in-law,” the Freeman’s Katie Andrews reported.