Incumbent Charles Schellpeper kept hold of his District 2 seat Tuesday night. He took a landslide 858 votes, or 72%, while his challenger Andrew Moroni claimed 27.6%, or 329 votes.
Reached via text message late Tuesday night, Schellpeper said he thanks voters for showing their support at the ballot box.
“To say I am thankful for their trust and support would be an understatement,” Schellpeper said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community for another term as Alderman.”
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Charles Schellpeper (i)
|858
|72%
|Andrew Moroni
|329
|27.6%
|Write in
|5
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|1,192
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)