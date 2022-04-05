Moroni challenging Schellpeper for Oconomowoc District 2 seat

Alderman Charles Schellpeper (left) is being challenged by Andrew Moroni (right) for the District 2 seat on the Oconomowoc Common Council on April 5.

Incumbent Charles Schellpeper kept hold of his District 2 seat Tuesday night. He took a landslide 858 votes, or 72%, while his challenger Andrew Moroni claimed 27.6%, or 329 votes.

Reached via text message late Tuesday night, Schellpeper said he thanks voters for showing their support at the ballot box.

“To say I am thankful for their trust and support would be an understatement,” Schellpeper said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community for another term as Alderman.”

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Charles Schellpeper (i)85872%
Andrew Moroni32927.6%
Write in50.4%
Total Votes1,192 
   

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

