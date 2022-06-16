OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Area School District School Board member Chad Schraufnagel announced he is resigning from the board in an email Tuesday morning.
According to the email, Schraufnagel said he is resigning to take a position as district administrator for the Lake Country School District.
“The Lake County School District deserves an administrator whose sole focus is on the district and conversely, the Oconomowoc Area School District deserves a board member whose focus is the Oconomowoc Area School District,” Schraufnagel wrote. “Therefore, I will be resigning from the Oconomowoc Area School District Board of Education effective June 30th, 2022.”
Schraufnagel said he is thankful to have worked with board members and is proud of achieving goals including hiring a new superintendent and listing for sale the former Meadow View Elementary School property.
“I am grateful for the work that the Board of Education has been able to accomplish in a very short time,” Schraufnagel continued. “This board has been able to focus on the work of the district and not personal projects that did not align with the strategic plan and use a policy and governance model that allows for the effective operations of the school district.”
According to its policy, remaining members of the board will appoint a new member to replace Schraufnagel following proper public notification.
Schraufnagel was himself first appointed to the board in September 2021 to fill one of several vacancies. At the time, there were three open seats vacated by a contingent of former board members who cited a “toxic and impossible” work environment as rationality for their departures.
Schraufnagel then kept the position by winning one of four seats in the April 2022 election.